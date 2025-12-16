Key takeaways
Amazon Fire TV and Meta are bringing social media to your big screen. Starting today, instead of huddling around a phone to share your favorite Reels, Fire TV customers can enjoy Instagram in a new experience built for TV.
“Our mission is to get you to the world’s best content fast, and we’re thrilled to welcome Instagram to Fire TV,” said Aidan Marcuss, vice president of Fire TV. “We’re committed to keep pushing the boundaries of entertainment on customers' biggest screens—the Instagram team has built an awesome experience, and we’re excited to be the first place to offer it. We can’t wait to see what customers think.”
What’s Instagram for TV?
The Instagram for TV app displays short-form video content from your favorite creators on your TV screen. Whether you're catching up on the latest music drops, watching sports highlights, discovering hidden travel gems, or seeing what's trending, Reels are organized into channels tuned to your interests.
Getting started with Instagram on Fire TV
Install the Instagram for TV app on your Fire TV device and sign in with your Instagram account. The app supports up to five accounts, so everyone in your household can watch Reels with their own personalized recommendations. You can even create a separate account just for Instagram for TV in a few simple steps.
Once you're logged in, the app includes search functionality to help you find your favorite creators, explore profiles, and dive into topics you care about. You can also like Reels and browse comments and reactions.
Availability
The Instagram for TV app is available now in the U.S. on select Amazon Fire TV devices, including Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Download it today from the Amazon Appstore and start watching your favorite creators on your big screen.
