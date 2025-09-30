Key takeaways
- Maximize every pixel of your 4K TV with our most affordable 4K streaming stick yet—the Fire TV Stick 4K Select.
- The new Fire TV 2-Series, 4-Series, and Omni QLED TVs feature sleeker designs, better performance, and Omnisense technology which enables intelligent experiences across screen sizes and price points.
- Alexa+ is a world-class entertainment expert—going beyond search to give you tailored suggestions, find specific scenes in your favorite movies, and take you directly to what you want to watch across all your streaming services.
There’s never been more to watch than there is today, yet finding something you’ll love is still too hard. Fire TV makes it simple for customers. With almost 300 million devices purchased around the world and partners launching over 250 televisions this year alone, there's a Fire TV for everyone. We’re building on this momentum with a new Fire TV lineup, smarter discovery through Alexa+, and personalized experiences designed to get you to what you want to watch.
New Amazon TVs—Performance at every price point
Fire TV Omni QLED Series—Available from 50" to 75" and starts at $479.99
Our new flagship Omni QLED Series delivers stunning visuals on a display that’s 60% brighter than previous models. With nearly double the local dimming zones, you’ll enjoy brighter whites and crisper blacks, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive technology makes content appear more vibrant. Plus, an upgraded processor makes it 40% faster than before.
The Omni Series is as smart as it is fast. It automatically adjusts the display colors based on your room's lighting, and with our Omnisense technology, the TV turns on when you enter the room. It displays your photos or artwork and powers down when you leave to save energy. Interactive Art responds dynamically to your movements, creating a truly immersive experience. And when you want to watch something, just talk directly to Alexa+ through the TV.
Fire TV 2-Series & 4-Series—Available from 32” to 55” and starts at $159.99
The redesigned 2-Series delivers crisp HD while the 4-Series offers 4K resolution. Both feature ultra-thin metal bezels, so they look great in any room, at any price point, and are 30% faster than before with a new quad-core processor. For the first time, we brought Omnisense technology to these models too, so you get intelligent experiences at every price point. And with Dialogue Boost, a new feature coming to all of our new TVs, you can turn up voice volume without increasing background noise.
Upgrade your TV with 4K streaming for under $40
Our newest Fire TV Stick, the 4K Select, helps you maximize every pixel of your 4K TVs at an incredible value. It delivers vibrant 4K picture quality with HDR10+ support and apps that launch remarkably fast. The performance comes from our new operating system, Vega, which is responsive and highly efficient. Everything you need is right in the box—it works with your favorite streaming services, and will soon support Xbox Gaming, Luna, and Alexa+.
Discover what's next with Alexa+
With more to watch than ever before, Alexa+ makes it easy to find something you love. Ask for a show like the one you binged last weekend, mention you want something family-friendly for movie night, or simply ask for something with your favorite actor. Alexa+ gives you options, all based on your conversation, and when you find what you want, Alexa+ gets you right to it across streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and more.
Alexa+ also becomes your watch partner. Ask about an actor's background while watching a movie, find out where a TV series was filmed, learn about the soundtrack from your favorite musical, or discover behind-the-scenes trivia without ever picking up your phone.
This extends to live sports too. Alexa+ can tell you the score of your favorite team, share player stats during games, and help you find live events across your favorite services like Prime Video, Sling TV, DIRECTV, and Fubo. Missed the ninth-inning comeback everyone’s talking about? Ask about last night’s game for highlights and commentary.
Alexa+ can also search for scenes across thousands of Prime Video movies with TV shows coming soon. You can jump right back into memorable moments or discover something new. It brings back the joy of finding something great to watch.
This simplicity carries throughout your entire home experience too. Whether looking at your vacation photos, checking your doorbell camera through the new Smart Home Dashboard, or listening to your favorite movie soundtrack, it all happens through a natural conversation with Alexa+.
Alexa+ on Fire TV is transforming how you experience television—making finding what you want intuitive, personalized, and conversational. This is entertainment that understands you, adapts to you, and connects you to what you love, fast.
Get to what you want to watch, fast
Sometimes you just want to get into something. And for that, we’re making it easier than ever:
- Pick up where you left off: Never lose your place again. Our Continue Watching row acts as your personal TV bookmark across the shows you’re currently watching. Jump right back into where you left off—or dive into new episodes when they drop—directly from your home screen.
- Find live TV and sports quickly: We show you what’s playing now directly from your home screen.
- A channel guide that knows you: Say goodbye to endless channel scrolling. Our redesigned live guide gives you 10 tailored recommendations based on what you like to watch.
- One watchlist for everything: Juggling separate watchlists? Now you can save shows and movies from any streaming service to a single list. It’s like a bookmark for your entertainment; one place where all the things you want to watch are just a click away.
Availability
All new devices are available for pre-order today and starting to ship next month. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is $39.99. The Omni QLED Series comes in 50", 55", 65", and 75" models and starts at $479.99. The 4-Series comes in 43", 50", and 55" models and starts at $329.99; and the 2-Series comes in 32" and 40" and starts at $159.99. You can get access to Alexa+ when you purchase any of the TVs we announced today and additional select Fire TV devices, including Panasonic and Hisense models.
