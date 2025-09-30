Key takeaways
- New Ring cameras with Retinal Vision now come in 2K for sharper everyday detail, and 4K video.
- Alexa+ Greetings transforms Alexa into a smart doorbell attendant—able to manage deliveries, send away solicitors and provide instructions.
- Familiar Faces intelligently recognizes familiar people and empowers customers to reduce notifications triggered by familiar people's routine activities.
- Ring's AI-powered Search Party feature helps reunite lost dogs with their families.
At Ring, our mission has always been simple but ambitious: to make neighborhoods safer. For 12 years, Ring has worked to perfect the clarity and reliability of the video so neighbors can easily keep an eye on what matters most—whether it’s family members arriving home safely from school or a beloved pet that’s wandered too far. Now Ring is announcing its best-ever lineup, with the newest 2K and 4K cameras and doorbells, paired with an innovative AI feature designed to help reunite lost pets with their families. Ring is raising the bar once again.
Ring Retinal 4K Vision: A Breakthrough in visual clarity
Ring Retinal 4K is powering our most advanced lineup yet with Wired Doorbell Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, Floodlight Cam Pro, and Outdoor Cam Pro. Plus, for those who want Power over Ethernet devices, we are also introducing Spotlight Cam Pro POE, Outdoor Cam Pro POE, and Wired Doorbell Elite.
With Ring’s first-ever 4K lineup, Ring is setting a new standard for clarity and intelligence. These devices capture critical details with lifelike precision—videos that look closer to what your eyes naturally see. Today, we’re proud to unveil Retinal Vision—Ring’s next-generation imaging technology.
Retinal Vision doesn’t just capture video; it optimizes every step of the imaging process with advanced AI tuning. It’s not just about sharper video—it’s about unlocking a new level of intelligence, where every feature becomes more effective because the foundation is crisper and closer to reality.
With 10x zoom and enhanced low-light performance, Retinal 4K devices reveal every detail, even in the most challenging conditions. Retinal 4K technology doesn’t just capture what’s there—it brings it to life, providing a clear view that empowers users to experience their surroundings in a way that was previously impossible. It’s like seeing it with your very own eyes.
AI that works for you: Alexa+ Greetings
Sharper vision is only the beginning. By enhancing how our devices see, we unlock new ways in which AI can act on your behalf—including with Alexa+.
One of those is Alexa+ Greetings: a new feature that transforms Alexa into a smart doorbell attendant. If a solicitor stops by, now Alexa+ can do the talking for you and ask the purpose of their visit. It can also manage deliveries, provide instructions, and even identify the purpose of a visit—all while keeping you informed.
And to make this feature even more useful, Familiar Faces intelligently recognizes familiar people and empowers customers to reduce notifications triggered by familiar people's routine activities. The feature enriches Ring notifications, video events, and timeline with personalized context of who is detected, eliminating guesswork and making it effortless to find and review important moments involving specific familiar people across the Ring App experience.
Search Party: Reuniting lost dogs through the power of AI
Today, Ring also unveiled Search Party for dogs: an AI-powered community feature that enables your outdoor Ring cameras to help reunite lost dogs with their families. In the last year alone, there were over 1 million posts about lost or found pets in the Ring Neighbors app.
When a neighbor reports a lost dog in the Ring app, those with nearby outdoor Ring cameras start a Search Party. Using AI to look for possible matches, outdoor cameras will notify camera owners if they spot what might be the missing dog. Your Ring app will show you a picture of the lost dog and relevant camera footage. With Ring’s Search Party, your privacy is always in your control. You can ignore the alert or choose to share the info with your neighbor in need.
The feature reflects Ring’s vision of using AI not just to power individual devices, but to transform them into simple tools that make it easier for neighbors to look out for each other, and create safer, more connected communities.
Ring Retinal 2K Vision: Maximizing every pixel
Ring Retinal 2K is now available on two all-new products: Indoor Cam Plus and Wired Doorbell Plus.
With Retinal 2K, you’re not just seeing more—you’re seeing with greater clarity and pixel density. The result is video that feels true to life, giving you a clear, reliable view of your property anytime you check in from your phone.
This isn't just an incremental improvement in video quality. Retinal 2K represents our commitment to continuous invention and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home security. Every pixel matters when it comes to keeping your home safe.
Pricing and availability
Ring Wired Doorbell Pro ($249.99), Wired Doorbell Plus ($179.99), Outdoor Cam Pro ($199.99, $299.98 PoE), Spotlight Cam Pro ($249.99, $349.98 PoE), Floodlight Cam Pro ($279.99), Indoor Cam Plus ($59.99), and Wired Doorbell Elite ($499.99) are available for pre-order today. Search Party for dogs will start rolling out in November, followed by cats and other pets, and Alexa+ Greetings and Familiar Faces available in December.
