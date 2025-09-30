At Ring, our mission has always been simple but ambitious: to make neighborhoods safer. For 12 years, Ring has worked to perfect the clarity and reliability of the video so neighbors can easily keep an eye on what matters most—whether it’s family members arriving home safely from school or a beloved pet that’s wandered too far. Now Ring is announcing its best-ever lineup, with the newest 2K and 4K cameras and doorbells, paired with an innovative AI feature designed to help reunite lost pets with their families. Ring is raising the bar once again.

