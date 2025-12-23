Key takeaways
- Expedia, Yelp, Angi, and Square to build AI capabilities for Alexa+.
- Customers will be able to discover and book a wider range of services from travel to wellness with Alexa+.
- These latest integrations join the tens of thousands of devices and services already working with Alexa+.
One of the things customers love about Alexa+ is the increasing ability to take tasks off their plate, and over the past few months, we’ve seen strong customer engagement with home and personal service providers like Thumbtack and Vagaro. Today we’re excited to announce four new integrations with Expedia, Yelp, Angi, and Square—all coming to Alexa+ in 2026.
“We understand that a truly useful personal assistant needs to connect with services that customers rely on every day,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Echo. “Every new integration we add brings Alexa+ closer to handling more of life’s everyday tasks, changing how customers interact, discover, and book services. We can't wait for customers to experience these new capabilities and are excited to continue adding even more.”
Customers will be able to book hotels, request quotes for home services, and schedule hair salon appointments, among other services through Alexa+’s agentic capabilities.
Travel booking made easier with Alexa+
A new integration with Expedia will unlock a more conversational travel booking experience for customers—giving travelers a new way to discover hotels and vacation rental options that meet their needs.
Alexa will respond to customer requests to find, suggest, compare, book, and manage hotel bookings globally using Expedia’s rich lodging inventory. Customers will be able to tell Alexa their hotel preferences to receive personalized recommendations—plus, Alexa can complete the booking for them.
Customers can start a conversation about an upcoming trip then ask something like “Alexa, I’ll be in Rome in two months. What are some boutique hotels downtown for under $200 per night?” or “Can you find me some pet-friendly hotels for a weekend in Chicago?”
Throughout the conversation, customers can refine options by sharing their preferences for location, room type, price, and more. When they are ready to book, they can complete their reservation directly through Alexa.
Alexa+ puts home services at your fingertips
Integrations with Angi and Yelp will expand the number of home services available to customers with Alexa+. Angi, formerly called Angie's List, helps homeowners find and hire skilled professionals for a range of home projects—and customers will be able to search, find, and request quotes just by asking. With Yelp, Alexa+ will surface business reviews and local home services by searching its extensive database of local businesses.
“We’re proud to bring our 30 years of experience and our vast network of home pros to the Alexa+ service to help more homeowners turn their home to-do lists into projects done well,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi.
Both Angi and Yelp will simplify how homeowners connect with skilled home services. Whether they need to book lawn mowing, get help to mount a TV, or request immediate plumbing service, Alexa+ can help tackle their to-do list by finding local businesses, licensed professionals, requesting quotes, and booking services. With these capabilities, Alexa+ replaces the multistep process of browsing websites, comparing options, making phone calls to book home services with a single voice conversation.
“We’re thrilled to build on Yelp’s longstanding integration with Alexa. By connecting Alexa+ users with Yelp’s extensive network of home service pros, we’re making it easier than ever to get quotes, book trusted professionals, and take care of important projects around the home, from painting and plumbing to roofing and renovation,” said Chad Richard, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Yelp.
Customers can ask Alexa to find a plumber to install a new shower, comparing options in a 10-mile radius based on pricing, reviews, and availability, or a local cleaning company that specializes in carpets to clean up a wine spill. The integrations with Angi and Yelp will support a variety of professional services from handyman, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, cleaning, moving and hauling, pest control, HVAC, appliance repair, and more.
Relax and let Alexa+ find beauty and wellness experiences for you
Additionally, Alexa+ is teaming up with Square, which helps local business owners to manage inventory, communicate with clients, book appointments, and process payments. With Square’s integration, Alexa+ will allow customers to discover local beauty and wellness providers in Square’s network, including spas, hair and nail salons, barbershops, and more. In addition to gaining visibility into scheduling availability, users will be able to make, manage, and reschedule appointments with service providers directly through Alexa.
“Services like beauty and wellness are personal, and a great experience begins with simple, hassle-free booking. We are excited about how Alexa+ will bring this vision to life. Square sellers will get discovered by Alexa+ customers organically through natural conversations while end users benefit from a seamless, intuitive appointment experience.” Willem Avé, global head of product at Square.
Customers can ask Alexa to find “a barber that’s available after 4 p.m.?”, “a weekend spa getaway that’s within an hour’s drive from the city”, or to help reschedule a hair appointment to sometime next week based on your calendar availability.
With these experiences from Expedia, Yelp, Angi, and Square starting to come to Alexa+ in 2026, we'll continue evolving how customers discover and book services they care about, from weekend getaways to home repairs and self-care appointments. And as Alexa+ continues to scale, so will the possibilities for what you can accomplish with Alexa.
Trending news and stories
- ‘Beast Games’ Season 2 is coming to Prime Video—See the new trailer
- How Amazon Pharmacy has helped customers save more than $100 million on prescription medications like GLP-1s and insulin
- Amazon unveils redesigned Kindle Scribe lineup with first-ever color Scribe
- Amazon announces $35 billion investment in India by 2030 to advance AI innovation, create jobs