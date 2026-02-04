Throughout Early Access, customers have been giving us valuable feedback to help shape Alexa+. We learned customers continue to rely on Alexa as they always did, but they’re also embracing that this is not the same old Alexa. With an entirely new architecture powered by large language models—from both

Amazon Nova

and

Anthropic

—Alexa+ is significantly more powerful, and customers are using it in completely new and different ways. They’ve moved from simple, formulaic requests to much deeper, more complex interactions—they’re streaming more music and having deep conversations about discographies, genres, and artists Alexa recommends just for them; they’re settling dinner table debates with a quick question, exploring complex topics, discussing the news of the day, and having deeper ongoing conversations with Alexa (sometimes over days, because Alexa+ can remember context). They are also interacting with Alexa+ in more places, chatting on the go in the Alexa app, and doing deeper research, planning, and generating content at Alexa.com—overall, customers are interacting with Alexa+ more than twice as much.