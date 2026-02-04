Key takeaways
- Alexa+ is now available in the U.S. for $19.99 per month and included at no additional cost to Prime members.
- New free tier lets non-Prime members in the U.S. try the Alexa+ chat experience via Alexa.com and the Alexa app.
- Alexa+ is available on Alexa-enabled devices, Alexa.com, and the Alexa app—and will continue to get even smarter, faster, and more capable.
Less than a year ago, we began the Early Access program for Alexa+, our next generation assistant powered by generative AI. Alexa+ builds on what customers have always loved about Alexa, but it’s also completely new and significantly more capable—it’s smarter, more conversational, more personalized, and can get a wide range of things done on your behalf. The response from customers has been inspiring—millions of customers quickly reached out asking for access, and over time, tens of millions joined our Early Access program.
Throughout Early Access, customers have been giving us valuable feedback to help shape Alexa+. We learned customers continue to rely on Alexa as they always did, but they’re also embracing that this is not the same old Alexa. With an entirely new architecture powered by large language models—from both Amazon Nova and Anthropic—Alexa+ is significantly more powerful, and customers are using it in completely new and different ways. They’ve moved from simple, formulaic requests to much deeper, more complex interactions—they’re streaming more music and having deep conversations about discographies, genres, and artists Alexa recommends just for them; they’re settling dinner table debates with a quick question, exploring complex topics, discussing the news of the day, and having deeper ongoing conversations with Alexa (sometimes over days, because Alexa+ can remember context). They are also interacting with Alexa+ in more places, chatting on the go in the Alexa app, and doing deeper research, planning, and generating content at Alexa.com—overall, customers are interacting with Alexa+ more than twice as much.
Customers have also embraced Alexa+’s new agentic capabilities to get a whole range of complex tasks done, like ordering takeout, finding restaurants and making reservations, booking a ride, or scheduling services like home repairs. They’re automating their homes in new ways, pairing Alexa+ with Ring cameras to alert them to unusual patterns around their homes, emailing Alexa+ school schedules and having her automatically add them to the family calendar, getting homework help at Alexa.com, discovering new recipes, shopping for missing ingredients, having Alexa walk them through cooking a new meal step-by-step, and so much more.
It’s still early, but what’s clear is Alexa+ is making life easier and more delightful for customers. So today, we’re excited to announce Alexa+ is available to all customers in the U.S.
There are three options to get Alexa+
- Alexa+ for Prime: Available everywhere, unlimited (free): Prime members can get unlimited access to the full set of Alexa+ capabilities—available to the whole household, across Alexa-enabled devices, Alexa.com, and the Alexa app—for free, as part of their Prime membership. Alexa+ also helps members get the most out of Prime benefits like Amazon Photos, Prime Video, and Amazon Music.
- New Alexa+ chat (free): Customers without Prime can try Alexa+ through a new free chat experience at Alexa.com and in the Alexa app. This experience features a text-based chat interface to get quick answers, plan, research, and explore new topics. Access to the free Alexa+ experience will be limited based on use.
- Alexa+: Available everywhere, unlimited ($19.99 per month): Customers can get unlimited access to the full set of Alexa+ capabilities—available to the whole household, across Alexa-enabled devices, Alexa.com, and the Alexa app. Customers can use Alexa+ to learn, gather information, stay organized, summarize complex topics, shop Amazon and beyond, book reservations, coordinate across family calendars, meal plan, and much more.
How to start using Alexa+
Prime members can easily start using Alexa+ by saying, “Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+” or by logging into their Amazon account at Alexa.com. Customers can learn more about Alexa+, and sign up for Amazon Prime (or if eligible, start a free 30-day trial) to enjoy the full set of benefits, including Alexa+ by visiting Amazon.com/AlexaPlus. Customers without Prime can also start using the new free Alexa chat experience today by visiting Alexa.com.
Along with Alexa+, Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S. that includes more than 300 million items across more than 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of products available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, free Same-Day Delivery on essentials and fresh groceries on orders over $25, exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies and live sports with Prime Video, music with Amazon Music, savings across healthcare, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and so much more.
Usage must comply with our policies. Additional subscriptions required for Ring features.
