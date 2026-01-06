The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 has kicked off, and Amazon is showcasing a vision for AI that focuses on making customers’ lives easier.
At this year's event in Las Vegas, Amazon is introducing new products across entertainment, smart home, security, and more. A redesigned Fire TV user interface promises to get customers to what they want to watch faster. Alexa+ is expanding beyond voice to the web and extending its capabilities with integrations across more devices. Ring is rolling out sweeping new security solutions. And Bee, the newest addition to Amazon’s Devices & Services, is serving up wearable AI with features designed to understand daily habits and offer proactive assistance.
Here's a look at what Amazon is announcing this year:
Ring launches new AI-powered features and devices, including Fire Watch
Ring is announcing new features and devices to help make your neighborhood safer and give you peace of mind, wherever you are. One of these features is Fire Watch, a powerful new feature in the Neighbors section of the Ring app that delivers earlier warnings and real-time information during fast-moving fire events, enabling Ring camera owners to share snapshots while cameras analyze video for visual signs of smoke or fire. The feature is made possible through Ring's work with Watch Duty.
Ring is also introducing the Ring Appstore, a new experience inside the Ring app that gives customers more ways to use their existing Ring cameras through third-party apps built by trusted developers.
Additionally, with Ring Sensors, a new lineup of smart security devices built on Amazon Sidewalk, Ring is delivering always-on protection without Wi-Fi range limits, hubs, or base stations, with three seamless layers—Security, Safety, and Control—that work together to protect your home, prevent damage, and simplify everyday routines.
Amazon debuts cleaner and faster Fire TV experience, new Amazon Ember Artline lifestyle TV, and redesigned mobile app
Amazon is overhauling the Fire TV experience with a redesigned interface that's up to 30% faster in some cases and better organized around content types like movies, TV shows, and sports. The update includes dedicated homes for each category, letting customers browse titles across all their subscriptions in one place.
We are also launching our first lifestyle TV, the Amazon Ember Artline, a beautiful 4K QLED TV with a matte display, access to over 2,000 pieces of free art, and AI-powered recommendations that match artwork to your room's décor. Ten easily adjustable frame colors let you customize the look. And a redesigned Fire TV mobile app now lets you browse content, manage watchlists, and pick what you’ll watch next.
Alexa+ expands to the web with Alexa.com, bringing AI assistant capabilities across voice, mobile, and browser
Amazon is rolling out Alexa.com to all Alexa+ Early Access customers, bringing the full power of its AI assistant directly to the browsers. Since launching nine months ago, Alexa+ has scaled to tens of millions of customers with users engaging twice as much in conversations across a wide breadth of topics and tasks, making three times more purchases, and requesting recipes five times more frequently.
Alexa.com combines deep information with real-world actions—from managing calendars and controlling smart homes to planning meals and making reservations. The web experience offers seamless integration across devices with persistent context, allowing customers to access Alexa wherever they are. Combined with the redesigned Alexa mobile app, which features an agent-forward design, Alexa+ is now accessible across every surface—whether you're at your desk, on the go, or at home. We’re excited about the potential that new modalities will add to Alexa+, and there’s much more to come with the capabilities and experiences we have planned.
New Alexa+ integrations with BMW, Samsung, Bosch, Oura, and more
We’re announcing exciting new Alexa+ integrations that add to the tens of thousands of devices and services Alexa+ already works with. Alexa+ is available in even more places across the devices and services customers use every day.
In 2026, we are adding the next generation of Alexa Custom Assistant, powered by Alexa+, to select BMW models, including the latest BMW iX3. Samsung is adding Alexa+ to their smart televisions, marking the first time Alexa+ is buit-in on a third-party device. Bosch is enabling voice-directed commands in its Bosch 800 series of fully automatic coffee makers. HERE Technologies and TomTom integrated Alexa Custom Assistant (ACA) into their mapping and location services for intelligent in-vehicle navigation. And Oura is rolling out early access to its Alexa+ integration, enabling customers to keep track of and act on their health information.
All these new integrations give customers even more ways to use Alexa+ both at home, and on the go.
Since joining Amazon, the Bee team is evolving the wearable into the personal AI companion they’ve always envisioned—building new features and devices that have the potential to reach customers everywhere
The team has shipped several major updates since joining Amazon, each one bringing this vision closer to reality:
Actions connect Bee to your email and calendar, turning conversations into outcomes. When you mention needing to send an email or schedule a meeting, Bee can draft the email, create the invite, and handle it for you.
Daily Insights surface patterns you'd never catch yourself: trends in how you're feeling, shifts in your relationships, themes that recur across weeks, and recommended personalized goals to help you act on what matters.
Voice Notes enable you to capture any thought in an instant. Press the button, speak your mind, and it's there waiting for you.
Templates will deliver intelligent summaries tailored to your specific needs and the setting you’re in. Whether it’s organizing lecture content into study plans for students or a salesperson recapping a client meeting into actionable next steps, Bee automatically formats the summary in the structure that works best for that moment.
Interested in more Amazon innovations? Visit our Devices page to see what else is new in the world of Ring, Blink, Kindle, Alexa+, and more.