Kindle Scribe will include a more powerful notebook, powered by generative AI.
The Kindle Scribe—a Kindle and a notebook, all in one—has become our fastest growing Kindle since it launched in 2022. We recently announced a reimagined Kindle Scribe that comes with a paper-like display, new writing experiences in books, and a more powerful notebook experience.
The display has new white borders and the screen has a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it look and feel like you’re writing on a sheet of paper. Plus, at 300 ppi, text looks crisp and clear when you’re writing or reading. The Premium Pen is finely crafted to deliver just the right heft and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tipped eraser feels like the one on a pencil—you’ll think you have to brush the screen clean after erasing.
The all-new Kindle Scribe combines all the benefits of Kindle with a powerful notetaking device. In the U.S., we’re introducing a built-in AI-powered notebook that enables you to quickly summarize pages and pages of notes into concise bullets that can be easily shared. You can also refine your notes into a script font, so it becomes legible while maintaining the look and feel of handwriting.
Get quick insights with AI-powered notebook summarization
The notebooks in Kindle Scribe don’t just let you take notes, they help you organize your thoughts and ideas. The new notebook summarization feature, powered by generative AI and built into the Kindle Scribe notebook, allows you to quickly create a summary of your notes.
Directly from your notebook, you can quickly convert pages and pages of notes into concise bullets that summarize your thoughts in an easily shareable format. By using a combination of advanced large language models, the feature will extract key takeaways and produce a concise summary of your notes. Your notebook summaries are converted into a script font, so it maintains the look and feel of handwriting while making it legible for the friend or colleague you share it with. Now you can spend less time sifting through pages of writing, trying to identify and pull out the main points, and more time capturing new ideas or turning thoughts into actions.
Refine your notes to easily share with others
And if you’re scribbling in a hurry, or don’t have the tidiest handwriting, our new refinement feature will convert your handwritten words into a script font for a more elegant look.
While you’re in a notebook, just click the AI icon and select “Refine writing.” Your handwritten notes are quickly converted into a script font and inserted back into your notebook, making them easier to read and review. If inspiration strikes and you want to make changes, you can still edit and update your refined notes. Want to emphasize a key point? Use your pen to underline the passage or use the highlighting function to make it pop on the page. Want to make changes to your refined notes? Use your pen to write anything you want to add and erase any notes that you want removed. Our notebook refinement feature elevates your messy handwriting, making it easier to read, review and share your notes with friends and colleagues.
These new AI experiences will be available in the U.S. on the new Kindle Scribe at launch, and coming to the 2022 Kindle Scribe via a software update later this year. The new Kindle Scribe is available for pre-order now, and ships December 4.