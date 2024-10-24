While you’re in a notebook, just click the AI icon and select “Refine writing.” Your handwritten notes are quickly converted into a script font and inserted back into your notebook, making them easier to read and review. If inspiration strikes and you want to make changes, you can still edit and update your refined notes. Want to emphasize a key point? Use your pen to underline the passage or use the highlighting function to make it pop on the page. Want to make changes to your refined notes? Use your pen to write anything you want to add and erase any notes that you want removed. Our notebook refinement feature elevates your messy handwriting, making it easier to read, review and share your notes with friends and colleagues.