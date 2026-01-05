Key takeaways
- Alexa.com rolls out to all Alexa+ Early Access customers, bringing the power of Alexa+ to your browser.
- Alexa.com combines information with real-world actions.
- It offers seamless integration across devices for cooking, shopping, home control, entertainment, and more.
Alexa+ has evolved rapidly since it launched nine months ago. We've integrated with tens of thousands of services and devices, scaled to tens of millions of customers, and have seen people transform the way they use their AI assistant: twice the conversations, three times the purchases, five times the recipe requests. What we've learned is simple: customers want Alexa wherever they are.
Today, we're expanding on that vision by rolling out Alexa.com to all Alexa+ Early Access customers.
With over 600 million Alexa-enabled devices purchased worldwide, Alexa is already deeply integrated into daily life. But people are finding incredible value in how AI can help in every aspect of their day, and to truly serve as a personal assistant, Alexa+ needs to be available wherever they are—at home, on their phone, and now on the web. Alexa.com brings the full power of Alexa+ right to your browser.
You can use Alexa.com to get quick answers, explore complex topics, create content, plan trip itineraries, and get help with homework. But Alexa+ doesn't just provide information, it’s designed to take action. It can help you complete countless tasks: managing your to-do list, updating your family calendar, controlling your smart home, making reservations, and so much more. It also provides persistent context and continuity, allowing you to access Alexa on whichever device or interface best serves the task at hand, with all previous chats, preferences, and personalization seamlessly carrying over.
Here are just a few examples of how this comes to life:
- Meal planning made effortless: Get help handling meal planning end-to-end. Ask Alexa for a full week’s menu and watch as Alexa instantly generates a week of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options with your preferences taken into account like focusing on protein, avoiding sugar or processed foods, and making sure lunches are packable for school. You can ask Alexa to add every item you need to your Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods cart, ready to order, turning hours of work into minutes.
- Help with life admin: Upload documents, emails, and images to Alexa.com to get help keeping everything organized. Alexa+ can extract the key details from documents, add appointments and information to your calendar, and recall specific details on demand, whether it's remembering when the dog was last vaccinated, tracking the kids' soccer schedules, or keeping tabs on upcoming social events. Easily glance at your Echo Show to see what's coming up today, or pull up your schedule on the go and easily make edits from anywhere.
- Seamless smart home access: Your smart home controls are in the same window, right next to your chat with Alexa. You can instantly switch from chatting to checking who’s at the front door, turning on the lights, adjusting your thermostat, unlocking the door for a family member, or checking your security cameras while you're away, all without touching a phone or saying a word.
- Recipe discovery to the dinner table: Alexa+ can remove much of the work that goes into getting dinner on the table. Stumble across a recipe you like? Simply drop the recipe link into Alexa.com, ask Alexa to customize it to your family’s dietary restrictions, and add it to your recipe library. Customers can convert the full recipe into ingredients and have them added to your shopping list with a single request. When you’re ready to cook, have Alexa pull up the recipe on your Echo Show, guide you through each step, and set timers, all while keeping your hands free.
- Entertainment discovery: Start your movie night planning on Alexa.com, explore themed movie marathons, discover hidden gems, or get personalized recommendations based on what you've loved before. Once you find the perfect pick, Alexa can recall the suggestions on your Fire TV so you can start streaming instantly, reducing the endless scrolling or family debates about what to watch.
- Quick access to favorite features: A navigation sidebar keeps your most-used Alexa features just one click away—no need to open a different window or switch to another app. Access recent chats to pick up where you left off, jump to smart home controls to adjust your thermostat, check your calendar for upcoming appointments, review your shopping lists, or browse files you've shared with Alexa. It's designed to let you seamlessly move between tasks without losing your place.
This is a new interaction model and adds a powerful way to use and collaborate with Alexa+. Combined with the redesigned Alexa mobile app, which will feature an agent-forward design, Alexa+ will be accessible across every surface—whether you're at your desk, on the go, or at home. We’re excited about the potential that new modalities will add to Alexa+, and there’s much more to come with the capabilities and experiences we have planned.
To get started, customers with Early Access to Alexa+ can visit alexa.com while logged into their Amazon account and start chatting.
