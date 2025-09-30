Key takeaways
- Blink Outdoor 2K+ offers crystal-clear video resolution, 4x zoom, noise-canceling two-way talk, and long-lasting battery life.
- Blink's plug-in camera, the Blink Mini 2K+, delivers superior image and enhanced audio quality in a compact, affordable design.
- Blink responds to customer feedback with Blink Arc, a dual-camera solution that delivers more coverage.
Home security should be simple, smart, and accessible—and our latest cameras deliver exactly that. Today, we unveiled two new Blink devices with stunning 2K image quality, giving customers even more clarity and control when it comes to protecting their homes.
Say hello to 2K
The first is the Blink Outdoor 2K+, a wireless camera with crystal-clear 2K video resolution, 4x zoom capability, enhanced low-light performance, audio with noise-cancelling two-way talk, and smart notifications like person and vehicle detection (with a Blink Subscription Plus Plan). It’s also equipped with Blink’s signature long-lasting battery life—thanks to the company’s custom silicon chip technology—plus Blink Weather Shield, giving customers the freedom to install their cameras anywhere.
For indoor monitoring, we introduced the Blink Mini 2K+, its most advanced plug-in compact camera yet. This small but powerful device packs the same impressive punch—2K video resolution and smart features—as its outdoor counterpart at an incredible price point, making advanced security accessible to more consumers. Blink Mini 2K+ can also be used outdoors with Blink’s Weather-Resistant Power Adapter.
Two cameras, one mount: A complete arc of coverage
In addition to the 2K lineup, Blink unveiled Blink Arc—an entirely new invention that enables the combination of two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras into a single, seamlessly stitched feed. Powered by a single source and mounted from one point, Blink Arc offers a 180-degree panoramic view (with a Blink Subscription Plus Plan) without the complexity of multi-camera setups. Its nearly 6-megapixel resolution makes it ideal for large indoor spaces as well as outdoor spaces (with Blink’s Weather-Resistant Power Adapter), anywhere you need full, reliable coverage.
Blink Arc solves a common pain point for security camera users by providing comprehensive coverage in a single view. Whether watching children playing in the driveway, pets in the yard, or monitoring deliveries, Blink Arc allows Plus Plan subscribers to see everything at once.
Pricing and availability
Blink Outdoor 2K+ ($89.99), Blink Mini 2K+ ($49.99), Blink Arc ($99.99), and Blink Arc mount ($19.99) are available for preorder starting today.
