Whole home security coverage doesn’t have to be intimidating. Blink’s lineup of video doorbells and indoor and outdoor cameras offer peace of mind through affordable and user-friendly smart home security devices. Whether you want to check in on your pets while at work, see who’s in your backyard at night, or know when your packages arrive at your doorstep, there is a Blink device that can help.
All Blink devices share key features: up to two-year battery life when used with a Sync Module, two-way talk, Live View, and effortless setup. Best of all? Most Blink devices cost less than $100. Plus, with a Blink Subscription Plan, you can save and share clips and Live View recordings from your Blink devices conveniently in the cloud, and experience advanced features like Person Detection and Blink Moments—all through the Blink app.
Curious about which Blink device might be right for your home? Let's explore the full lineup, including the newest addition—Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation):
Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation)
01 / 02
Blink Video Doorbell is the newest device in Blink’s lineup, delivering essential home monitoring features starting at $59.99. Greet guests and watch packages get delivered with head-to-toe view, and experience easy set up with everything included in box, including three AA lithium batteries and a Blink Sync Module Core to help extend your battery life for up to two years.
Blink Video Doorbell is right for you if:
- You want a head-to-toe view of what’s happening at your front door
- You don’t want to worry about charging batteries
- You want an easy, hassle-free set up
- You’re interested in Person Detection (requires a Blink Subscription Plan, sold separately)
Blink Outdoor 4
01 / 02
Blink Outdoor 4 is Blink’s next-generation outdoor camera, offering new enhancements over the previous model. Starting at $99.99, this weather-resistant camera captures wider views with improved image quality and low-light performance. And, it's completely wire-free, making it easy to install anywhere around your home's exterior.
Blink Outdoor 4 is right for your home if you want to:
- Monitor your home’s exterior without dealing with wires
- Keep an eye on pets or see what critters visit your yard at night
- Watch your kids playing outside while you prepare dinner
Blink Mini 2
01 / 02
Blink Mini 2 brings versatile security coverage at an incredible value, starting at just $39.99. This plug-in smart security camera now features a weather-resistant design, allowing for both indoor and outdoor use when paired with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter.
Blink Mini 2 is right for you if you want to:
- Never have to worry about changing batteries
- Check in on your pets while you’re at work
- See nighttime activity in full-color with sufficient natural lighting
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt
01 / 02
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt lets you see what’s happening inside any room from corner to corner with 360° coverage. Pan left and right and tilt up and down from the Blink app for just $39.99.
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt is right for you if you want to:
- View every corner of a room from a single camera
- Control your camera’s position remotely through the Blink app
- Get expanded features beyond the standard Blink Mini camera
Sync Modules and accessories
Sync Modules enhance your Blink experience by providing additional features to your security system. Today, we’re introducing Sync Module Core, Blink’s newest hub that’s available as part of the Video Doorbell bundle. This product enables up to two-year battery life and convenient control of up to 10 Blink devices. If your home is equipped with multiple Blink cameras—especially battery-powered ones—the Sync Module Core is ideal for you.
For customers needing extended coverage, the Sync Module XR increases the range of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras up to 250 feet from your home, or up to 400 feet when in XR+ mode. The Sync Module XR also offers Local Storage—an optional feature that allows you to save clips directly to a MicroSD card. For users with a Blink Subscription Plan, Clip Backup is automatically enabled on compatible Blink devices, saving a daily backup of your Cloud Storage clips once every 24 hours.
Whole home security
We know every home's security needs are different. That's why we offer trusted solutions through both Blink and Ring, giving customers the flexibility to choose what works best for them. Whether starting with a single device or creating a whole-home security system, customers can find the right solution with our trusted brands to stay connected to what matters.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon’s drones deliver items in 60 minutes or less—here’s how we simplified the process
- New Amazon report shows small businesses have created millions of US jobs and built thriving communities
- See the ‘Thursday Night Football’ schedule for the 2025 NFL season on Prime Video
- Amazon Music unveils AI-powered search to enhance music discovery with rich recommendations