3 new accessories that will take your Blink Outdoor 4 camera to the next level

Blink is known and loved for its affordable, easy-to-use smart security cameras and doorbells. With easy setup, long-battery life, and a powerful app that lets you easily control multiple cameras, customers continue to choose Blink for their home monitoring and security needs. We’ve seen a 41% increase in the number of Blink devices sold year over year, and Blink customers on average have three connected cameras per household. The new Blink Outdoor 4, which just launched in August is already a favorite with its long battery life, flexible installation options, and on-device computer vision (CV) support for person detection (Blink subscription required).
Amazon now offers three new accessories that make Blink Outdoor 4 even more useful. These include Blink Sync Module Pro, which introduces new extended range capabilities to broaden the coverage area of Outdoor 4; Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera, a wire-free, high definition (HD) smart security LED floodlight camera; and Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack, offering additional battery life or performance for continuous peace of mind. These accessories give you even more options to customize how and where you use Blink Outdoor 4 to meet your unique smart security needs.
-
1.Blink Sync Module Pro
The heart of a Blink camera system is the Sync Module. It creates a seamless experience across all your Blink devices—making it easy for you to arm, disarm, and use a group of Blink cameras together.
Sync Module Pro is our first system hub to offer extended range for Blink Outdoor 4. Using a new proprietary wireless protocol, integrated into our custom-built third-generation silicon, Sync Module Pro extends the range of your Outdoor 4 significantly farther than Wi-Fi. With the introduction of Sync Module Pro’s extended range capabilities, you can install Outdoor 4 anywhere, such as a fence post in the furthest corner of your property—all without the worry of Wi-Fi range.
And if you want to save and store video clips locally, Sync Module Pro now features a MicroSD card slot (MicroSD card sold separately).
Sync Module Pro will be available in the U.S. and Canada early next year for $49.99 (CA$59.99). Sign up on Sync Module Pro’s product page to be notified as soon as it is available for purchase.
-
2.Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera
Customers tell us they want flexible, easy-to-install lighting that works with their cameras to help them see more of what’s happening around their homes. The new Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is the next generation of our popular wire-free smart security floodlight, delivering powerful motion-triggered LED lighting and up to two years of battery life, based on default settings. Outdoor 4 already offers our best image quality yet on a battery device, and pairing it with the Floodlight Mount, you can now light up any place on your property where you want more visibility.
Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is available for pre-order today in the U.S. and Canada, priced at $159.99 (CA$209.99). Devices will start shipping October 17, 2023.
If you already own Blink Outdoor 4 and want to convert it into a floodlight camera, you can pre-order as a Floodlight Mount accessory for $39.99 (CA$49.99) starting today.
-
3.Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack
Since you can install Outdoor 4 almost anywhere, sometimes it ends up in difficult-to-reach areas, making battery replacement a challenge. While Outdoor 4 already has an extensive battery life of up to two years (based on default settings), the all-new Battery Extension Pack can be configured to extend battery life up to four years (based on default settings). It also gives you the ability to increase clip recordings, engage more frequently with two-way audio, enhance resolution and night vision brightness, and more while still maintaining the battery life Blink is known for. Adding the Battery Extension Pack to your Outdoor 4 makes managing your Blink home security system even more convenient.
Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack is available for pre-order today in the U.S. and Canada, priced at $29.99 (CA$39.99). Devices will start shipping October 17, 2023.