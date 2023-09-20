3 new accessories that will take your Blink Outdoor 4 camera to the next level

Blink is known and loved for its affordable, easy-to-use smart security cameras and doorbells. With easy setup, long-battery life, and a powerful app that lets you easily control multiple cameras, customers continue to choose Blink for their home monitoring and security needs. We’ve seen a 41% increase in the number of Blink devices sold year over year, and Blink customers on average have three connected cameras per household. The new Blink Outdoor 4, which just launched in August is already a favorite with its long battery life, flexible installation options, and on-device computer vision (CV) support for person detection (Blink subscription required).

Amazon now offers three new accessories that make Blink Outdoor 4 even more useful. These include Blink Sync Module Pro, which introduces new extended range capabilities to broaden the coverage area of Outdoor 4; Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera, a wire-free, high definition (HD) smart security LED floodlight camera; and Blink Outdoor 4 Battery Extension Pack, offering additional battery life or performance for continuous peace of mind. These accessories give you even more options to customize how and where you use Blink Outdoor 4 to meet your unique smart security needs.