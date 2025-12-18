Managing deliveries when you're occupied : Alexa can thank drivers, let them know you'll grab the order soon, or direct them to water or snacks you've left out. Tell Alexa beforehand where you want packages placed “through the side gate and on the back porch" or "put it on the bench by the door out of sight," and it will relay those instructions. Alexa can also handle follow-up questions naturally. If the delivery driver asks about a signature or needs clarification on backyard access, Alexa can respond in the moment and pass along important details.

Handling interruptions gracefully : Alexa+ Greetings can help handle door-to-door sales interruptions. When someone selling a product or service arrives, Alexa can deliver a message on your behalf. Tell Alexa something like, "If someone comes to the door trying to sell something, politely let them know we're not interested." Alexa can courteously handle the interaction while you carry on with your day, whether you're working from home, in the middle of a call, or simply don't want to be disturbed.

Helping Friends and Family When You're Not Available : When friends or family stop by unexpectedly while you're occupied, Alexa can make the interaction feel warm and intentional. Whether you're in the middle of a work call or helping kids with homework, Alexa can greet visitors and say, "I'll let them know you stopped by—would you like to leave a message?" They aren’t left wondering and you have the full context when you follow up.