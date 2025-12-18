Key takeaways
- Alexa+ enables your Ring doorbell to chat naturally with anyone at your door.
- You can customize how Alexa greets delivery personnel and unexpected visitors.
- Alexa+ manages your front door and alerts you to events instantly, wherever you are.
Amazon is launching Alexa+ Greetings—a feature that transforms your Ring doorbell into an intelligent assistant capable of determining who's at your door, understanding what they need, and responding conversationally, whether you're home, away, or simply don't want to be interrupted.
What is Alexa+ Greetings?
Alexa+ Greetings combines Ring Video Descriptions* with Alexa's conversational capabilities to create an experience that's intelligent and intuitive. When someone rings your doorbell, Ring's camera determines who’s there based on what they’re wearing, holding, or their actions. For example, it can distinguish a person in a delivery uniform dropping off a package from someone casually stopping by asking to speak with the resident. Alexa uses this visual context, any information the visitor shares, and the instructions it’s been given to help manage interactions on your behalf.
How to personalize Alexa+ Greetings
In the Ring app, tap “AI Features” from the menu tab and toggle on Alexa+ Greetings. Once enabled, set personalized instructions through any Alexa-enabled device like an Echo, Fire TV, or the Alexa app. Just tell Alexa what you want it to say, such as "If I get any deliveries during the weekend, tell them to leave it by the back door," and it will remember.
Alexa+ Greetings also contains some pre-set greetings that handle common scenarios like delivery personnel being asked to place packages out of sight. You can also check your current settings anytime by asking, "What are my greetings instructions?" or "What will you tell my visitors at the door?"
Ways to use Alexa+ Greetings
- Managing deliveries when you're occupied: Alexa can thank drivers, let them know you'll grab the order soon, or direct them to water or snacks you've left out. Tell Alexa beforehand where you want packages placed “through the side gate and on the back porch" or "put it on the bench by the door out of sight," and it will relay those instructions. Alexa can also handle follow-up questions naturally. If the delivery driver asks about a signature or needs clarification on backyard access, Alexa can respond in the moment and pass along important details.
- Handling interruptions gracefully: Alexa+ Greetings can help handle door-to-door sales interruptions. When someone selling a product or service arrives, Alexa can deliver a message on your behalf. Tell Alexa something like, "If someone comes to the door trying to sell something, politely let them know we're not interested." Alexa can courteously handle the interaction while you carry on with your day, whether you're working from home, in the middle of a call, or simply don't want to be disturbed.
- Helping Friends and Family When You're Not Available: When friends or family stop by unexpectedly while you're occupied, Alexa can make the interaction feel warm and intentional. Whether you're in the middle of a work call or helping kids with homework, Alexa can greet visitors and say, "I'll let them know you stopped by—would you like to leave a message?" They aren’t left wondering and you have the full context when you follow up.
- Stay in the know while away: Alexa can manage every visitor interaction and keeps you fully informed. When a neighbor stops by looking for a misdelivered package or a contractor arrives for an estimate, Alexa asks about the purpose of their visit and captures detailed messages. You can review these messages alongside the video footage in your Ring app for complete context about who came by, what they needed, and when to follow up. It's like having a trusted assistant at your front door 24/7.
Smarter home management
Your doorbell is no longer just a way to know someone's at the door; it's now an intelligent assistant that helps you manage visitors. Alexa's responses are crafted to be helpful without revealing your home status, and doorbell interactions are separate from your smart home controls. You maintain complete control over when and how Alexa responds, ensuring your home stays both welcoming and secure.
Alexa+ Greetings is rolling out to Alexa+ Early Access customers today in the U.S. and Canada (English only). It’s available on Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) and Ring Wired Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) with Ring Premium Plan and Video Descriptions enabled.
*Compatible Ring subscription required (sold separately). For customers in Illinois: Smart Video Search is not available on Ring devices due to specific state legislation.
Trending news and stories