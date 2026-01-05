Key takeaways
- Bee learns from conversations, emails, and other information you choose to share to provide personalized insights and suggested actions.
- After joining Amazon last year, Bee shipped several major features, including Voice Notes, which lets you capture any thought in an instant.
- The wearable device processes conversations in real-time without storing audio for privacy, delivering ambient AI wherever customers are.
Think about all the conversations that happen throughout the day. A meeting where you promised to follow up on an action item or an idea you had during your morning walk that you meant to explore. These are the small moments that make up our lives: our relationships, our intentions, who we are, what we care about. But they're easy to lose track of. They fade in the middle of busy days, forgotten before we can act on them. That's where Bee comes in. It works in the background of your everyday life—in conversations, on the go, in the moments that matter.
Bee is the wearable AI that understands you. As you wear it throughout the day, it captures your conversations, understands your commitments, and builds a picture of your life that grows richer over time. A single press of the button starts and stops capturing, with a green LED to indicate when the device is recording. There's no setup, no training, no manual input. Bee learns from your daily patterns continuously to provide personalized insights that can empower you throughout your daily life.
What we’ve learned
Many customers first discovered Bee as a tool to make work and school life easier, to record and manage meetings, lectures, and conversations without frantically taking notes or getting distracted. But we began seeing something unexpected: customers were relying on Bee outside their professional lives, and it unlocked something they didn't know they needed.
They started asking questions they'd never been able to ask before. “How can I be a more effective communicator?”, “What commitments have I made that I've lost track of?”, “How am I actually spending my time?” Bee surfaces insights across months of conversations, emails, calendar data, and health metrics from HealthKit—things that would otherwise go unnoticed. It becomes a mirror, one that helps you see patterns you've been living. The way you tend to respond when you're stressed. The commitments you make on Mondays that disappear by Fridays. The gap between how you think you spend your time and how you actually do.
Accelerating with Amazon
The goal has always been bigger than a single device. We're building toward a future where AI understands and helps you everywhere: at home, on the go, across every surface throughout your day. When we started Bee, we never imagined we'd end up at Amazon. But the more we built, the clearer it became that achieving our wearable AI vision requires a partner with the right scale and deep expertise to bring our wearable AI vision to life. Now at Amazon, we are excited to evolve Bee into the personal AI companion we've always envisioned—building new features and devices that have the potential to reach customers everywhere.
We're continuing to move fast. Since joining Amazon, we've shipped several major updates, each bringing this vision closer to reality:
- Actions connect Bee to your email and calendar, turning conversations into outcomes. When you mention needing to send an email or schedule a meeting, Bee can draft the email, create the invite, and handle it for you. Actions is AI that understands your life to make it easier.
- Daily Insights surfaces patterns you'd never catch yourself: trends in how you're feeling, shifts in your relationships, themes that recur across weeks and recommends personalized goals to help you act on what matters. Customers tell us this is where Bee feels most personal, like a coach who actually knows their life.
- Voice Notes enables you to capture any thought in an instant. Press the button, speak your mind, and it's there waiting for you. The fleeting ideas that usually disappear, the reminders you scribble down, the sudden clarity that hits in the middle of a walk. They all become part of Bee's understanding of you, easily accessible whenever you need them.
- Templates will deliver intelligent summaries tailored to your specific needs and the setting you’re in. Whether it’s organizing lecture content into study plans for students or a salesperson recapping a client meeting into actionable next steps. Bee automatically formats the summary in the structure that works best for that moment, so you get exactly what you need, when you need it.
Privacy has been part of our DNA since Day 1. Bee processes conversations in real-time and no audio is ever stored. Since joining Amazon we have introduced a new layer of privacy, ensuring only customers have access to their transcripts and summaries and no one else—not even Amazon or Bee—can access them unless customers choose to share their data. Customers can also delete their personal data, including transcripts and summaries of conversations, at any time. We’re excited to continue inventing in this space.
Building ambient AI
Our vision for Bee has always been to deliver AI that understands you, which means integrating into every part of your life: at home, on the go, in the moments that matter wherever they happen. What drew us to Amazon wasn't just the scale, it was the chance to reach customers through the experiences already woven into their lives. We believe that having a shared ambient AI vision made us the perfect fit, with Bee and Alexa serving as natural complements in delivering truly personal and proactive ambient experiences that can serve customers wherever they are.
We're continuing to invent rapidly while maintaining our startup spirit, constantly pushing the frontier of personal AI. We couldn't be more excited about this next step in Bee's journey and can’t wait to share more.
Trending news and stories