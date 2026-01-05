Think about all the conversations that happen throughout the day. A meeting where you promised to follow up on an action item or an idea you had during your morning walk that you meant to explore. These are the small moments that make up our lives: our relationships, our intentions, who we are, what we care about. But they're easy to lose track of. They fade in the middle of busy days, forgotten before we can act on them. That's where Bee comes in. It works in the background of your everyday life—in conversations, on the go, in the moments that matter.