Rufus has powerful new text and visual search features that help customers find inspiration and solve problems. Customers can search for and discover products based on activity, event, purpose, and other specific topics and use cases, whether finding what you need for a day of golf, baking a cake, hosting a holiday party, or getting school supplies for your third grader. Depending on how specific your search is, it either suggests shoppable product categories that you can quickly browse, or it will suggest specific items that you can ask it to quickly add to your cart. A search like, “What items do I need to host a Frozen -themed birthday party for my daughter?” will find everything from decorations, tableware, and cake decorations to games and party favors. You can select items one-by-one or ask it to automatically add all items to your cart.