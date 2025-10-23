Key takeaways
- Help Me Decide uses AI to analyze your browsing history and preferences to recommend the right product for you with just one tap.
- The tool helps customers pick the right product, quickly.
- Personalized recommendations include clear explanations of why a product is right for you based on your specific needs and preferences.
Amazon offers an extensive selection of products along with a variety of shopping tools that help you research and make informed purchase decisions. However, sometimes you simply want one clear recommendation to help you finish your shopping. To help you quickly decide between similar products, today we’re announcing a new shopping feature called Help Me Decide, which picks the best product for you with just one tap.
Amazon has been innovating with generative AI to help you find what you need quickly and confidently:
- Amazon’s AI-powered Interests feature, for example, continuously scans for new products matching your personalized prompts, notifying you about items aligned with your passions.
- Shopping Guides simplify research by bringing together expert guidance and product recommendations for hundreds of product types.
- Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, answers real-time questions to quickly get product details, compare similar items, and access previous orders.
Now, to help you zero in on the right product while searching for a specific type of item, we’re introducing Help Me Decide, which takes the guesswork out of selecting a product.
If you’ve been browsing through similar products but haven't made a purchase, the “Help Me Decide” button will appear at the top of the product detail page. With a tap, Help Me Decide analyzes your browsing activity, searches, shopping history, and preferences to recommend the right product for you. You can also access Help Me Decide by tapping “Keep shopping for” on the homepage to pick up where you left off.
For example, if you’re looking for a new camping tent, Help Me Decide will analyze the tents you’ve already viewed along with other details from your shopping history. If you’ve recently browsed for adult and kids’ sleeping bags that stay warm at cold temperatures, looked at large stoves for car camping, and purchased hiking boots for your children, Help Me Decide may recommend an all-season, four-person tent that’s warm and spacious enough for your whole family’s upcoming adventure.
How to use Help Me Decide
To use Help Me Decide in the Amazon Shopping app or on mobile browser, you'll follow these simple steps:
1. As you’re shopping, you’ll see the “Help Me Decide” button appear on product detail pages after viewing several similar items. You can also find Help Me Decide by tapping “Keep shopping for” at the top of the homepage.
2. Tap the “Help Me Decide” button to see a product recommendation based on your shopping history and preferences. The recommendation includes a clear explanation of why it’s a great choice, highlighting relevant features, providing insights from customer reviews, and explaining how it aligns with your previous purchases and preferences.
3. If you want to see more options, you can explore an upgrade pick and a budget option.
"Help Me Decide saves you time by using AI to provide product recommendations tailored to your needs after you’ve been browsing several similar items, giving you confidence in your purchase decision,” said Daniel Lloyd, vice president of Personalization at Amazon. “Help Me Decide continues to build on our commitment to use AI to improve the customer experience by creating tools that make shopping easier and more enjoyable.”
Help Me Decide is currently available to millions of U.S. customers in the Amazon Shopping app (iOS and Android) and mobile browser. You’ll know if you have the Help Me Decide feature by visiting “Keep shopping for” at the top of the Amazon Shopping app or on the detail page once you’ve viewed multiple products within a category.
How does Help Me Decide work?
Help Me Decide uses large language models (LLMs) and AWS services like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon OpenSearch, and Amazon SageMaker to understand what you need and why by looking at your shopping history and preferences, then matches this information with product details and customer reviews to recommend the perfect products for you.
Help Me Decide continues to build on Amazon’s work to make shopping faster, easier, and more fun with AI. We’ll continue to look for ways to enhance the shopping experience, making it more convenient and enjoyable.
