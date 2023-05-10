The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards show is taking place on May 11 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The star-studded night will be hosted by global superstars and country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, marking the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show and Parton’s second consecutive year hosting the show.

The two-hour show will be free to stream live for a global audience across more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT.

The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video and will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

The night celebrates country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, with awards for categories such as Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and more. This awards show has been dubbed ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ for its constant stream of unforgettable live performances and memorable moments.

If you count yourself a country music superfan, you can get a ticket to the event on SeatGeek. Tickets are limited to the public though. If you’re unable to snag a ticket or can’t make it to Frisco, you can still get a front row experience from the comfort of your own home through Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Keep reading to learn more about how stream the ACMAs.

How to watch the American Country Music Awards

The ACM Awards will be free to stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The full rebroadcast will be available to stream the next day on Friday, May 12, starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on the Amazon Music App and for free on Amazon Freevee.

Amazon Freevee is a completely free streaming service with thousands of hit movies, shows, and originals. You don’t need to have Prime Video to enjoy the huge catalog of content on Freevee.

To watch the ACM Awards on Freevee, just head over to the Freevee homepage.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Prime Video.