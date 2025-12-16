A new trailer for Mercy is out: In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.
Who are the cast and crew of ‘Mercy’?
Chris Pratt leads the cast alongside Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, Dune). The film also features Kali Reis (True Detective), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy, Annabelle), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), and Kylie Rogers (Yellowstone) in supporting roles.
Timbur Bekmambetov directed the film, which was written by Marco van Belle (Arthur & Merlin). It was produced by Charles Roven, Robert Amidon, Timur Bekmambetov, and Majd Nassif. Mark Moran and Todd Williams executive produced the film.
How can I watch ‘Mercy’?
Mercy will open only in theaters on January 23, 2026. The movie was filmed for IMAX and will also be available to watch in 3D.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other thrillers featuring Chris Pratt on Prime Video like The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, The Tomorrow War, Passengers, and more.
