A new trailer for Mercy is out: In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.
Who are the cast and crew of ‘Mercy’?

Mercy movie Serious conversation between woman in leather jacket and man wearing bulletproof vest
Chris Pratt leads the cast alongside Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, Dune). The film also features Kali Reis (True Detective), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy, Annabelle), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), and Kylie Rogers (Yellowstone) in supporting roles.
Timbur Bekmambetov directed the film, which was written by Marco van Belle (Arthur & Merlin). It was produced by Charles Roven, Robert Amidon, Timur Bekmambetov, and Majd Nassif. Mark Moran and Todd Williams executive produced the film.
How can I watch ‘Mercy’?

Mercy movie Armed law enforcement taking cover by vehicle
Mercy will open only in theaters on January 23, 2026. The movie was filmed for IMAX and will also be available to watch in 3D.

There are plenty of other thrillers featuring Chris Pratt on Prime Video like The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, The Tomorrow War, Passengers, and more.
