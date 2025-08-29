The Conjuring universe has terrified audiences worldwide since 2013, becoming the highest-grossing horror franchise in history. These spine-chilling films follow real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront malevolent spirits, cursed objects, and supernatural phenomena.
Whether you’re interested in original The Conjuring films or also want to check out the spinoffs like Annabelle and The Nun, Prime Video has you covered for all the heart-stopping moments.
Here’s how to watch every movie in The Conjuring universe.
Which 'The Conjuring' movies are available on Prime Video?
Seven core films in The Conjuring universe are currently available on Prime Video through rental/purchase or with an HBO Max add-on subscription.
‘The Conjuring’ (2013)
Paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren tackle their most disturbing case yet when a Rhode Island family is tormented by a dark entity. The film launched the franchise and established its signature blend of true-crime storytelling and supernatural horror.
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston, Joey King
‘Annabelle’ (2014)
This prequel focuses on the origins of the Warrens' most infamous artifact—a possessed doll named Annabelle. The film shows how the doll first terrorized its owners after being targeted by a demonic entity.
Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Tony Amendola, Alfre Woodard,
‘The Conjuring 2’ (2016)
The Warrens travel to London for the Enfield Poltergeist case, where a single mother and her four children face terrifying manifestations. The film features the franchise's first Valak appearance—The Demon Nun.
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Madison Wolfe, Frances O'Connor, Lauren Esposito
‘Annabelle: Creation’ (2017)
Set in 1955, this prequel to the original Annabelle movie follows a dollmaker who creates Annabelle after losing his daughter. When he opens his home to a nun and orphaned girls, the doll awakens evil spirits.
Cast: Anthony LaPaglia, Samara Lee, Miranda Otto, Brad Greenquist, Lulu Wilson, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Stephanie Sigman
‘The Nun’ (2018)
In this fifth installment of The Conjuring universe, a priest and a novice are sent to investigate a death in an old abbey in Romania. This movie explores Valak's backstory as two nuns and a priest investigate a Romanian abbey. The film became the highest-grossing entry in the franchise to date.
Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, Ingrid Bisu, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor
‘Annabelle Comes Home’ (2019)
Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the demonic doll to the locked artifacts room in their home. But Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who have one target: the Warrens' daughter.
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife
‘The Curse of La Llorona’ (2019)
A social worker investigating the disappearance of two children discovers her own family might also be in danger. While The Curse of La Llorona isn’t technically part of the universe and doesn’t connect to the timeline of events in the series, according to the producer for the other films (Peter Safran), this film includes characters from the other films like Father Perez.
Cast: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Roman Christou, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Marisol Ramirez, Tony Amendola
‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021)
Based on the first U.S. murder trial where demonic possession was a defense, this entry shows the Warrens confronting a cursed artifact linked to a terrifying entity.
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard
‘The Nun II’ (2023)
The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene in 1956 France as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force Valak—The Demon Nun.
Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to plenty of horror, as well as thousands of other movies, shows, documentaries and live sports—many available to stream as part of a Prime Video standard membership.
If you love supernatural horror, try Amazon Originals like Them or Truth Seekers. For more demon-focused stories, you can stream The Grudge (2004) or The Exorcists (2023). Prime Video offers thousands of hours of horror content, including every movie from the Final Destination franchise as well as classics like Halloween and new blockbusters like Sinners.
Check out other Amazon Original series on Prime Video, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, Fallout, and The Boys.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show“ feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
