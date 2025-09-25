One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in October:

Spotlight: ‘Play Dirty’

October 1. In this action-packed thriller from director Shane Black premiering October 1, an expert thief (Mark Wahlberg)—along with Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar), and a skilled crew—stumbles onto a score that pits them against the New York mob.

More Amazon Originals

‘Maintenance Required’

Charlie (Madelaine Petsch) sitting in a vehicle and staring straight ahead
October 8. In this romantic comedy from Lacey Uhlemeyer, Charlie (Madelaine Petsch), the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street.
The summer i turned pretty the movie premiere

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie—here's everything to know

The final chapter of Belly’s journey will be told with a feature film.

‘Saquon’

Saquon Barkley poster
October 9. This feature-length documentary from executive producer Martin Scorsese chronicles Saquon Barkley's journey to Super Bowl glory with the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing both his resilience through injury and contract disputes as an elite NFL running back.

‘John Candy: I Like Me’

PV fall titles
October 10. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds, this documentary of John Candy features never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews with those who knew him best, including Dan Aykroyd, Mel Brooks, Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, and more.

‘Culpa Nuestra’ (‘Our Fault’)

Culpa Nuestra: A man and a woman look at a couple at a wedding
October 16. In the last chapter of the Culpa trilogy, Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) come together for a long-awaited reunion after their breakup, though Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them.
Three rugged characters in medieval-style attire looking intently ahead.

How to watch Prime Video’s 2025 Emmy Award nominees and winners

‘The Boys’ and ‘Étoile’ were among the Prime Video series to receive Emmy Awards this year.

‘The Chosen Adventures’

Chosen Adventures
October 17. The Chosen Adventures follows 9-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum. When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth, he changes the way they see the world. And did we mention that she has a talking sheep?

‘Harlan Coben’s Lazarus’

In line Lazarus photos
October 22. The mind-bending thriller follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained.

‘Allen Iv3rson’

Promo image of Allen Iverson for Prime Video docuseries.
October 23. This three-part docuseries chronicles the captivating life of basketball legend and global sensation Allen Iverson, whose authentic voice and unapologetic expression of style paved the way for future generations and revolutionized the culture of the NBA.

‘Hazbin Hotel’

Hazbin Hotel: Animated character with white hair and red ears in a luxurious red interior
October 29. Created by Vivienne Medrano, this animated series, which premiered on YouTube, follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.
About Amazon Hero-Gen V Season 2

How to watch ‘Gen V’ Season 2, now streaming on Prime Video

The first three episodes of the second season of the brilliantly unhinged series from the world of ‘The Boys’ are now available to watch, with weekly episodes thereafter.

‘Hedda’

Tessa Thompson as Hedda
October 29. From writer-director Nia DaCosta, this provocative and modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play finds Hedda (Tessa Thompson) torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life.

‘Dime tu nombre’

Man holding filming microphone toward a boy in the air on set
October 31. In this Spanish series, the inhabitants of Río Blanco, a strawberry-growing village, have accepted that Moroccan seasonal workers settle in Fuensanta, an abandoned village—but the coexistence generates tensions.

‘Tremembé’

8 inmates standing behind bars
October 31. The five-episode miniseries—which delves into Brazil’s notorious Tremembé Penitentiary Complex, home to some of Brazil’s most infamous criminals—uncovers intrigues, unlikely alliances, and love triangles among the inmates.
Three-panel photo with NBA, NWSL, and NFL players

How to watch live sports like the NBA, NWSL, NFL, and more on Prime Video

Prime members can watch a ton of different live sports in 2025.

Live sports

NBA

  • Fri Oct 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
  • Fri Oct 24 at 10 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Fri Oct 31 at 7 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
  • Fri Oct 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

NWSL

  • Fri Oct 3 at 8 p.m. ET: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride
  • Fri Oct 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns
  • Fri Oct 17 at 10 p.m. ET: Bay FC vs. NC Courage

ONE Championship

  • Fri Oct 3 at 9 p.m. ET: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II

Seattle Kraken

  • Wed Oct 1 at 10 p.m. ET: Edmonton Oilers
  • Thu Oct 9 at 10 p.m. ET: Anaheim Ducks
  • Sat Oct 11 at 10 p.m. ET: Vegas Golden Knights
  • Tue Oct 14 at 7 p.m. ET: Montreal Canadiens
  • Thu Oct 16 at 7 p.m. ET: Ottawa Senators
  • Sat Oct 18 at 7 p.m. ET: Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Mon Oct 20 at 7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Flyers
  • Tue Oct 21 at 7 p.m. ET: Washington Capitals
  • Thu Oct 23 at 8 p.m. ET: Winnipeg Jets
  • Sat Oct 25 at 10 p.m. ET: Edmonton Oilers
  • Tue Oct 28 at 10 p.m. ET: Montreal Canadiens

Thursday Night Football

  • Thu Oct 2 at 7 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
  • Thu Oct 9 at 7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
  • Thu Oct 17 at 7 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Thu Oct 23 at 7 p.m. ET: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Thu Oct 30 at 7 p.m. ET: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

New episodes

Full list of what’s new

October 1

1984 (1985)
17 Again (2009)
A Shot in the Dark (1965)
A View to a Kill (1985)
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
Accepted (2006)
Argo (2012)
Argo: Extended Edition (2012)
Bad Words (2014)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Braveheart (1995)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
Bull Durham (1988)
Candyman (1992)
Casino Royale (2006)
Cat People (1982)
Crank (2006)
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
Curious George (2006)
Dead Man Walking (1996)
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dr. No (1963)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Dracula (1931)
Easy A (2010)
End of Days (1999)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
For Love of the Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankenstein (1931)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Ghost Story (1981)
GoldenEye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hair (1979)
Hang ’Em High (1968)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
House of Gucci (2021)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Judy (2019)
Knight and Day (2010)
Legends of the Fall (1995)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Lucy (2014)
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
Moonraker (1979)
Moonstruck (1988)
No Time to Die (2021)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Overboard (1987)
Pixels (2015)
Play Dirty (2025)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Return to Me (2000)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Scoot and Kassie's Christmas Adventure (2013)
Skyfall (2012)
Soul Plane (2004)
Southpaw (2015)
Spartacus (1960)
Spectre (2015)
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
The Big Country (1958)
The Boy (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Change-Up (2011)
The Commuter (2018)
The Family Man (2000)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Shack (2017)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Terminator (1984)
The World Is Not Enough (2000)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Tremors (1990)
Us (2019)
Vacation Friends (2021)
Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
Waterworld (1995)
West Side Story (1961)
You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 5

The Boogeyman (2023)

October 8

Maintenance Required (2025)

October 10

John Candy: I Like Me (2025)
The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)

October 16

Culpa Nuestra (2025)
Dracula Untold (2014)

October 18

Companion (2025)

October 23

Host (2025)

October 24

Migration (2023)
The Beast Within (1982)

October 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

October 29

Hedda (2025)

October 31

The Woman in the Yard (2025)
For more info, visit Prime Video.

Trending news and stories

  1. Prime Big Deal Days is back October 7–8: Here are 5 shopping tips to save big during the event
  2. Prime Big Deal Days 2025: 8 of the best early deals you can shop right now
  3. 7 Prime benefits that will save you money
  4. 8 Prime membership benefits you might not be using (but should be)