One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in October:
Spotlight: ‘Play Dirty’
October 1. In this action-packed thriller from director Shane Black premiering October 1, an expert thief (Mark Wahlberg)—along with Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar), and a skilled crew—stumbles onto a score that pits them against the New York mob.
More Amazon Originals
‘Maintenance Required’
October 8. In this romantic comedy from Lacey Uhlemeyer, Charlie (Madelaine Petsch), the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street.
‘Saquon’
October 9. This feature-length documentary from executive producer Martin Scorsese chronicles Saquon Barkley's journey to Super Bowl glory with the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing both his resilience through injury and contract disputes as an elite NFL running back.
‘John Candy: I Like Me’
October 10. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds, this documentary of John Candy features never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews with those who knew him best, including Dan Aykroyd, Mel Brooks, Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, and more.
‘Culpa Nuestra’ (‘Our Fault’)
October 16. In the last chapter of the Culpa trilogy, Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) come together for a long-awaited reunion after their breakup, though Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them.
‘The Chosen Adventures’
October 17. The Chosen Adventures follows 9-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum. When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth, he changes the way they see the world. And did we mention that she has a talking sheep?
‘Harlan Coben’s Lazarus’
October 22. The mind-bending thriller follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained.
‘Allen Iv3rson’
October 23. This three-part docuseries chronicles the captivating life of basketball legend and global sensation Allen Iverson, whose authentic voice and unapologetic expression of style paved the way for future generations and revolutionized the culture of the NBA.
‘Hazbin Hotel’
October 29. Created by Vivienne Medrano, this animated series, which premiered on YouTube, follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.
‘Hedda’
October 29. From writer-director Nia DaCosta, this provocative and modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play finds Hedda (Tessa Thompson) torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life.
‘Dime tu nombre’
October 31. In this Spanish series, the inhabitants of Río Blanco, a strawberry-growing village, have accepted that Moroccan seasonal workers settle in Fuensanta, an abandoned village—but the coexistence generates tensions.
‘Tremembé’
October 31. The five-episode miniseries—which delves into Brazil’s notorious Tremembé Penitentiary Complex, home to some of Brazil’s most infamous criminals—uncovers intrigues, unlikely alliances, and love triangles among the inmates.
Live sports
- Fri Oct 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Fri Oct 24 at 10 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Fri Oct 31 at 7 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Fri Oct 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Fri Oct 3 at 8 p.m. ET: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride
- Fri Oct 10 at 8 p.m. ET: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns
- Fri Oct 17 at 10 p.m. ET: Bay FC vs. NC Courage
- Fri Oct 3 at 9 p.m. ET: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II
Seattle Kraken
- Wed Oct 1 at 10 p.m. ET: Edmonton Oilers
- Thu Oct 9 at 10 p.m. ET: Anaheim Ducks
- Sat Oct 11 at 10 p.m. ET: Vegas Golden Knights
- Tue Oct 14 at 7 p.m. ET: Montreal Canadiens
- Thu Oct 16 at 7 p.m. ET: Ottawa Senators
- Sat Oct 18 at 7 p.m. ET: Toronto Maple Leafs
- Mon Oct 20 at 7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Flyers
- Tue Oct 21 at 7 p.m. ET: Washington Capitals
- Thu Oct 23 at 8 p.m. ET: Winnipeg Jets
- Sat Oct 25 at 10 p.m. ET: Edmonton Oilers
- Tue Oct 28 at 10 p.m. ET: Montreal Canadiens
- Thu Oct 2 at 7 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Thu Oct 9 at 7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
- Thu Oct 17 at 7 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Thu Oct 23 at 7 p.m. ET: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
- Thu Oct 30 at 7 p.m. ET: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
New episodes
Full list of what’s new
October 1
1984 (1985)
17 Again (2009)
A Shot in the Dark (1965)
A View to a Kill (1985)
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
Accepted (2006)
Argo (2012)
Argo: Extended Edition (2012)
Bad Words (2014)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Braveheart (1995)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
Bull Durham (1988)
Candyman (1992)
Casino Royale (2006)
Cat People (1982)
Crank (2006)
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
Curious George (2006)
Dead Man Walking (1996)
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dr. No (1963)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Dracula (1931)
Easy A (2010)
End of Days (1999)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
For Love of the Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankenstein (1931)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Ghost Story (1981)
GoldenEye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hair (1979)
Hang ’Em High (1968)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
House of Gucci (2021)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Judy (2019)
Knight and Day (2010)
Legends of the Fall (1995)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Lucy (2014)
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
Moonraker (1979)
Moonstruck (1988)
No Time to Die (2021)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Overboard (1987)
Pixels (2015)
Play Dirty (2025)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Return to Me (2000)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Scoot and Kassie's Christmas Adventure (2013)
Skyfall (2012)
Soul Plane (2004)
Southpaw (2015)
Spartacus (1960)
Spectre (2015)
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
The Big Country (1958)
The Boy (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Change-Up (2011)
The Commuter (2018)
The Family Man (2000)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Shack (2017)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Terminator (1984)
The World Is Not Enough (2000)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Tremors (1990)
Us (2019)
Vacation Friends (2021)
Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
Waterworld (1995)
West Side Story (1961)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
17 Again (2009)
A Shot in the Dark (1965)
A View to a Kill (1985)
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
Accepted (2006)
Argo (2012)
Argo: Extended Edition (2012)
Bad Words (2014)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Braveheart (1995)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
Bull Durham (1988)
Candyman (1992)
Casino Royale (2006)
Cat People (1982)
Crank (2006)
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
Curious George (2006)
Dead Man Walking (1996)
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dr. No (1963)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Dracula (1931)
Easy A (2010)
End of Days (1999)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
For Love of the Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankenstein (1931)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Ghost Story (1981)
GoldenEye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hair (1979)
Hang ’Em High (1968)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
House of Gucci (2021)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Judy (2019)
Knight and Day (2010)
Legends of the Fall (1995)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Lucy (2014)
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
Moonraker (1979)
Moonstruck (1988)
No Time to Die (2021)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Overboard (1987)
Pixels (2015)
Play Dirty (2025)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Return to Me (2000)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Scoot and Kassie's Christmas Adventure (2013)
Skyfall (2012)
Soul Plane (2004)
Southpaw (2015)
Spartacus (1960)
Spectre (2015)
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
The Big Country (1958)
The Boy (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Change-Up (2011)
The Commuter (2018)
The Family Man (2000)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Shack (2017)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Terminator (1984)
The World Is Not Enough (2000)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Tremors (1990)
Us (2019)
Vacation Friends (2021)
Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
Waterworld (1995)
West Side Story (1961)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
October 5
October 8
October 10
October 16
October 18
October 23
Host (2025)
October 24
October 27
October 29
October 31
Trending news and stories