The next chapter in Vivienne Medrano's acclaimed adult animated musical series Hazbin Hotel returns for a second season on Prime Video.
The series follows Charlie Morningstar's mission to rehabilitate demons through her hotel, with Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) joining as Abel alongside four new cast members. The sophomore season promises more unforgettable songs and dark comedy when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video on October 29.
Where to watch ‘Hazbin Hotel’
The second season of Hazbin Hotel premieres on October 29 on Prime Video. It will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes rolled out weekly through November 19. Season 1 is available to watch right now. Prime Video can be streamed on hundreds of compatible devices via web browser or the Prime Video app.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
What is ‘Hazbin Hotel’?
Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated YouTube show from 2019 that quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.
What's the plot of 'Hazbin Hotel'?
Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.
After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject Angel Dust stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the Radio Demon reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become reality.
‘Hazbin Hotel’ cast
Here is the full cast and characters for Hazbin Hotel:
- Erika Henningsen (The Four Seasons) as Charlie Morningstar
- Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Vaggie
- Amir Talai (How I Met Your Mother) as Alastor the Radio Demon
- Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice The Musical) as Sir Pentious/Adam
- Blake Roman (Blue Bloods) continues as Angel Dust
- Keith David (The Princess and the Frog) as Husk
- Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) as Niffty
- Jeremy Jordan (Newsies The Musical) as Lucifer Morningstar
- Christian Borle (Smash) as Vox
- Joel Perez (tick, tick… BOOM!) as Valentino
- Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening The Musical) as Velvette
- Jessica Vosk (Wicked The Musical) as Lute
- Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) as Abel
- Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot The Musical) as Baxter
- Alex Newell (Another Simple Favor) as Zeezi
- Liz Callaway (Anastasia) as The Speaker of God
- Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw The Musical) as Prick
Who many episodes of ‘Hazbin Hotel’ are there?
Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel is eight episodes. Season 2 will also include eight episodes.
Will there be more seasons of ‘Hazbin Hotel’?
Two more seasons of Hazbin Hotel have already been ordered by Prime Video. Season 1 is already available, while Season 2 will premiere on October 29.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video offers thousands of movies, series, documentaries and live sports.
Check out other adult series like Helluva Boss, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Invincible, and The Legend of Vox Machina. Emmy-winning Amazon Original series like The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are also available to stream with a membership.
Members can access additional content from Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll,MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One through add-on subscriptions, plus over 500 free FAST Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show" feature to discover products inspired by your favorite series and movies.
Trending news and stories
- A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
- How Amazon's delivery drones make smart landing decisions in unexpected conditions
- How to watch all the 'Conjuring’ movies on Prime Video
- Introducing Amazon Lens Live: Instant scanning, real-time product matches, and insights from Amazon's AI Shopping Assistant