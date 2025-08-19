The first two seasons of the dark comedy, which originally premiered on YouTube, will air on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 10. A special bonus episode titled "Mission: Zero" will be available exclusively on Prime Video for 45 days before also being available on YouTube.
Two more seasons of the series have also been ordered for the future, which will air exclusively on Prime Video first before their YouTube release.
The wickedly popular show from Vivienne Medrano's Hellaverse follows a dysfunctional demon-run assassination business in the underworld.
Here’s where to watch Helluva Boss, the plot, and the cast of the series.
Where to watch ‘Helluva Boss’
All 20 episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 of Helluva Boss will be available to stream on Prime Video on September 10.
Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Discounted plans at 50% are available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video can be streamed on hundreds of compatible devices via web browser or the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles and smart TVs. Download episodes for offline viewing on iOS, Android and Fire devices.
What is the plot of ‘Helluva Boss’?
Based on the web series by Vivienne Medrano, Helluva Boss expands the Hellaverse universe that began with Hazbin Hotel.
Set in the underworld's bustling city of Hell, Helluva Boss follows Blitzo and his assassination startup I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals). The company's mismatched employees take on human-world contracts while navigating their own chaotic lives. The series balances outrageous violence with workplace comedy and explores Blitzo's complicated "situationship" with demon prince Stolas.
Who is in the cast of ‘Helluva Boss’?
Helluva Boss stars voice actors Brandon Rogers (Class Acts) as Blitzo, Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim) as Moxxie, Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy) as Millie, and Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar) as Loona.
The cast also includes Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street) as Stolas and Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel) in guest roles.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video offers thousands of movies, series, documentaries and live sports.
Check out other adult series like Hazbin Hotel, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Invincible, and The Legend of Vox Machina. Emmy-nominated Amazon Original series like The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are also available to stream with a membership.
Members can access additional content from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ through add-on subscriptions, plus over 500 free FAST Channels.
