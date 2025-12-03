The new channel features a collection of classic films and television series from Sony Pictures' extensive library, all presented in the highest available quality through a subscription on Prime Video.
What is Sony Pictures Core?
Sony Pictures Core is a video service where customers can watch a curated selection of Sony Pictures movies and shows. U.S. customers will be able to watch movies like Goosebumps, Jerry Maguire, and Ghostbusters II, while those in Canada can watch movies like 21 Jump Street, Men in Black 3, and Hotel Transylvania.
The channel will also feature the same selection of fan-favorite television series in both markets including I Dream of Jeannie, Charlie’s Angels, and Party of Five, among others.
Select titles will be available in the IMAX Enhanced format, delivering an exceptional viewing experience that Sony consumers have come to expect.
How much does it cost to subscribe to Sony Pictures Core?
Sony Pictures Core is available to all Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada for $6.99 per month (USD/CAD) on Prime Video. The channel can be accessed directly through the Prime Video app on compatible devices.
How do I subscribe to Sony Pictures Core?
It’s easy to subscribe to Sony Pictures Core on Prime Video:
- Access Prime Video on your preferred device (No additional apps are required beyond Prime Video).
- Search for “Sony Pictures Core” and subscribe directly through Prime Video.
- Cancel at any time.
How much does Prime Video cost?
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices.
Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, and live events—including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies, licensed fan favorites, and Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports.
Prime members in the U.S. can share many benefits, including Prime Video, with Amazon Family. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment, as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not can access programming via Prime Video subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, DAZN, and Crunchyroll, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, rent or buy titles, and enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access.
