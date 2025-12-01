Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox star in a touching romantic comedy about coming together to heal their dog’s broken heart. When Merv loses his spark after their breakup, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced into the world's most awkward co-parenting arrangement.
Merv is a charming story about second chances, unexpected reunions, and one very special canine who might just be the key to bringing two people back together.
Here’s how to watch Merv on Prime Video, as well as everything you need to know about the plot and cast of the movie.
How to watch ‘Merv’ on Prime Video
Merv will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video on December 10. The movie, which is rated PG, has a runtime of 105 minutes.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
Who is in the cast of ‘Merv’?
Deschanel and Cox are joined by Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond), and more.
Merv was written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart and produced by Matthew Baer and Roma Downey.
What is the plot of ‘Merv’?
Merv is about Anna and Russ, whose dog Merv is going through a rough patch after the couple breaks up.
Hoping to shake Merv out of his funk, Russ takes him to Florida for a much-needed getaway—only for Anna to show up unexpectedly. As Merv's spirits start to lift, turns out fixing their dog’s broken heart may lead to a few sparks of their own.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
If you’re interested in romantic comedies, check out other Amazon Original movies like Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy, Upgraded, and The Idea of You. There are plenty of holiday movies to watch, too, like Red One, Oh. What. Fun., and more. There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show“ feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.