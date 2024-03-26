Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, Prime Video’s upcoming film The Idea of You follows the contemporary love story of Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band in the world.

Solène and Hayes meet during a chance encounter when Solène chaperones her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival, and there’s is an instant, undeniable spark. The two eventually begin a whirlwind romance, but it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship.

The Idea of You will premiere globally on Prime Video on May 2. The film is directed by Michael Showalter, written by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, and produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick.

How to watch ‘The Idea of You’ on Prime Video

The Idea of You is available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to The Idea of You when it premieres on May 2, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, American Rust: Broken Justice, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

