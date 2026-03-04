Key takeaways
Rory McIlroy's road to winning the 2025 Masters will be chronicled in the feature-length documentary Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video on March 30.
The film builds around the dramatic unfolding of the 2025 Masters final round as Northern Ireland’s McIlroy aims to become only the sixth golfer to achieve a career Grand Slam. Directed by Drea Cooper, Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait is produced by Everyone Else in association with Firethorn Productions.
Here's everything you need to know about Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait.
When is the 'Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait' release date?
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait will premiere on March 30 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year in the United States. Amazon also offers those in the United States discounted memberships through Prime Access for qualifying government-assistance recipients and Prime for Young Adults for 18-to-24-year-olds. There’s also a free 30-day Prime trial for new US members if you're interested in trying it out.
In the United Kingdom, Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership and costs £8.99 a month, or £95 a year. Amazon also provides Prime for Students and 18–22-year-olds in the UK, which offers Amazon Prime and Prime Video at £4.49 a month (50% off) for eligible customers.
Prime Video is available in over 200 countries and territories with an eligible Prime Video subscription or Amazon Prime membership. Membership offers vary by country, so visit your local Amazon website for pricing and details in your region.
Who is Rory McIlroy?
Rory McIlroy is a professional golfer from Northern Ireland who won the 2025 Masters Tournament.
With this victory, McIlroy became just the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam: winning all four major golf championships. He previously won the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and The Open before his long-awaited triumph at The Masters.
What is 'Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait' about?
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait is centered on McIlroy's battle with one of the most storied and revered golf courses in the world: Augusta National.
The Masters haunted McIlroy for 14 years. It began with a devastating collapse in 2011, when he surrendered a four-shot Sunday lead at just 21 years old. What followed were years of near misses, disappointments, and outright heartbreaks. Augusta National had become his nemesis until, finally, he was able to conquer it in 2025.
Built around the dramatic final round against Justin Rose, the film unfolds hole by hole in a cinematic battle between man and course.
What else can I watch on Prime Video in the U.S.?
Prime Video will also stream two hours of live first-and second-round coverage of the 2026 Masters Tournament on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10.
There is also a wide selection of other movies, series, documentaries, and live sports to choose from on Prime Video. Subscribers can watch other sports documentaries like Kelce, Federer: Twelve Final Days, Earnhardt, and more. Amazon Original shows include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video Subscriptions, as well as more than 900 free ad-supported (FAST) channels.
In the United Kingdom, Prime Video offers a wide selection of Amazon Original series, films, and documentaries. Sports fans in the UK can also watch exclusive coverage of select matches from the UEFA Champions League.
To discover what is available on Prime Video in your country, check out your local site wherever you are.
