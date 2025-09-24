Starting today, the hit podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. The Super Bowl champion brothers team up to drop weekly insights about the slate of games and share their insider perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. They argue in a way only brothers do, chat about the latest in pop culture, and welcome some well-known friends to also join the fun.
Among the episodes available at launch is the record-breaking Taylor Swift interview, in which the pop star reveals the release date and cover art for her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, which made history with 1.3 million concurrent viewers on YouTube—the most-ever for a podcast on the service, according to Guinness World Records. The episode showcases the show’s ability to seamlessly blend sports analysis with pop culture moments that capture global attention.
New Heights joins Prime Video’s growing lineup of sports content, alongside other Wondery hits including Baby, this is Keke Palmer, which brings viewers into unfiltered conversations with the multitalented artist and entrepreneur. This expansion to Prime Video gives the passionate New Heights community another way to watch and share their favorite moments from football’s most entertaining brothers.
Prime Video customers in the U.S. can start streaming New Heights today by visiting the Prime Video Show Page or through the Prime Video app on their favorite devices.
