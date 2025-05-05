Dale Earnhardt’s name is one of the most enduring legacies in NASCAR history. He won 76 races and a record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships over a groundbreaking 26-year career before his tragic death in 2001.
The four-part series includes rare archival footage, thrilling races, and emotionally revealing interviews from Earnhardt’s children, rivals, and closest friends.
How to watch ‘Earnhardt’ on Prime Video
Earnhardt will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting May 22 with two episodes. It will premiere a few days before Prime Video’s first-ever presentation of a NASCAR Cup Series race on May 25.
The final two episodes will be released a week later on May 29.
Prime Video can be accessed from the web or with the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs.
Prime Video is one of the great benefits of a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year annually. Amazon also offers additional discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients, which provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Subscribers can watch other sports docuseries like Kelce, Federer: Twelve Final Days, Reggie, and more. Other original shows include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
