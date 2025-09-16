Prime Video will stream two additional hours of the first and second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, next April.
The Masters will stream live on Prime Video from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10, leading into ESPN’s broadcast coverage on both days. The CBS Television Network will air the Masters live from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, preceded each day by live streaming coverage on Paramount+ from noon to 2 p.m. ET.
“It’s an honor for all of us at Amazon to become a broadcast partner of the Masters Tournament and to provide fans additional hours of live coverage of this treasured event,” Jay Marine, Head of Prime Video U.S. and Global Sports, said. “We are humbled and proud to begin our relationship with Augusta National Golf Club, and we cannot wait to get started.”
Further coverage details will be shared prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament, which is scheduled for April 6 to April 12.
How to stream the Masters Tournament on Prime Video
Golf fans can stream this additional coverage of the Masters on Prime Video on April 9 and April 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Golf is one of the many live sports Prime Video offers, as well as thousands of movies, series, sport documentaries, and more.
There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher. Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
