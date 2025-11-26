Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis star as sisters in the Prime Video crime thriller Scarpetta.
Based on Patricia Cornwell's best-selling novels, the series follows legendary forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta (Kidman) and explores the psychological toll of pursuing justice at all costs.
Here is everything you need to know about Scarpetta, including release information, the plot, and the cast.
How to watch ‘Scarpetta’ on Prime Video
The first season of Scarpetta will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 11, 2026, with eight episodes in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts. Amazon also offers discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
What is the plot of ‘Scarpetta’?
Scarpetta follows Dr. Kay Scarpetta's journey across two timelines—from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late 1990s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she investigates a grisly murder.
As she pursues justice, Scarpetta must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy (Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built.
Who is in the cast of ‘Scarpetta’?
In addition to Kidman and Curtis, Scarpetta also stars Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), Simon Baker (The Guardian), and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story). The series's dual timeline also features Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who portray the younger versions of the main characters.
What else is on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to thousands of genres of movies and series, as well as live sports and documentaries.
There are plenty of other thrillers to check out, including Amazon Originals like Reacher, Cross, and Ballard. The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Fallout are other great options to watch, too.
For more movies and shows on Prime Video with Kidman and Curtis, check out Holland, Expats, Knives Out, and Blue Steel.
Subscribers can also stream programming from with subscriptions to Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, and more, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, or enjoy even more content for free with ads.
