“We are excited to share that the Bosch universe will continue to expand with a second season of Ballard for our global Prime Video customers,” said Lauren Lancaster, Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series–Co-Productions for Amazon MGM Studios. “The audience response to Ballard has been phenomenal, resonating with audiences worldwide thanks to its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances from Maggie Q and the entire cast. We can’t wait for fans to experience everything Season 2 has in store.”



“We’re so grateful to have the chance to continue Ballard’s story. It’s a pleasure to dive deeper into these characters and this world, and seeing audiences resonate with their stories is incredibly rewarding,” said Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood, Ballard co-showrunners and executive producers. “We get to work with such a talented, dedicated team who bring this universe to life—and we’re thrilled to be able to continue doing just that. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve cooked up!”



Michael Connelly, executive producer and author of the Ballard novels, added, “It’s a great privilege to have my characters brought to life on screen season after season, and it’s thanks to the fans continuing to tune in that we’re able to do so. I’m especially grateful to Maggie Q for embodying Renee so perfectly, honoring the character as we take her into the next stage of her journey.”