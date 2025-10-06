Prime Video announced today that the hit detective drama Ballard has been renewed for a second season. The series, starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, will continue to bring the work of New York Times best-selling author Michael Connelly’s beloved character to screen exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Ballard is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels featuring LAPD Detective Renée Ballard, where she began on the night shift at the Hollywood station before transitioning to the department’s Cold Case Unit, where she continues to fight to earn respect in the ranks.
“We are excited to share that the Bosch universe will continue to expand with a second season of Ballard for our global Prime Video customers,” said Lauren Lancaster, Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series–Co-Productions for Amazon MGM Studios. “The audience response to Ballard has been phenomenal, resonating with audiences worldwide thanks to its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances from Maggie Q and the entire cast. We can’t wait for fans to experience everything Season 2 has in store.”
“We’re so grateful to have the chance to continue Ballard’s story. It’s a pleasure to dive deeper into these characters and this world, and seeing audiences resonate with their stories is incredibly rewarding,” said Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood, Ballard co-showrunners and executive producers. “We get to work with such a talented, dedicated team who bring this universe to life—and we’re thrilled to be able to continue doing just that. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve cooked up!”
Michael Connelly, executive producer and author of the Ballard novels, added, “It’s a great privilege to have my characters brought to life on screen season after season, and it’s thanks to the fans continuing to tune in that we’re able to do so. I’m especially grateful to Maggie Q for embodying Renee so perfectly, honoring the character as we take her into the next stage of her journey.”
The second season of Ballard is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Henrik Bastin, Jasmine Russ, and Trish Hofmann. Theresa Snider serves as co–executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures.
