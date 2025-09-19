After three record-breaking seasons, The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude its story with a feature film directed by series creator Jenny Han (To All the Boys, XO, Kitty).
The series adaptation of Han's best-selling book trilogy became Prime Video's fifth most-watched returning season, with 25 million global viewers in its first week.
“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han said. "I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."
Here's everything to know about the Summer I Turned Pretty movie.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie plot
While specifics are under wraps, previous seasons chronicled Belly's evolution from childhood innocence to complicated young adulthood through her relationships with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher.
Who stars in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?
The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, and Gavin Casalegno as Conrad’s younger brother Jeremiah Fisher.
The full cast for the Summer I Turned Pretty movie will be announced at a later date.
Other cast members from the show include Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer, Rachel Blanchard, David Iacono, Elsie Fisher, Kyra Sedgwick, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott.
How to watch 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series
Catch up on the show while waiting for the movie. All three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Discounted memberships are available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available to stream the series on hundreds of compatible devices including smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and smart TVs. Download episodes for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is the perfect destination to watch thousands of movies, series, and more from across a spectrum if genres.
For similar coming-of-age stories, check out The Runarounds, Dear Zoe, Overcompensating, and We Were Liars. There are plenty of other Amazon Original series as well, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
Trending news and stories
- Prime Big Deal Days is back October 7–8: Here are 5 shopping tips to save big during the event
- Prime Big Deal Days 2025: 8 of the best early deals you can shop right now
- Here’s how much a Prime membership costs, and how to make the most of its benefits in time for Prime Big Deal Days this October
- 5 awesome benefits that make your Prime membership worth it