Key takeaways
- After the Hunt stars Julia Roberts as a college professor caught between a student’s accusation and her own dark past.
- The psychological thriller is directed by Luca Guadagnino (Challengers) and features a star-studded cast including Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield.
- Prime members can buy tickets for early-access screenings of the film before its nationwide release in theaters this October.
Julia Roberts returns to the big screen in After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett, from Amazon MGM Studios.
Find out everything to know about After the Hunt.
What is ‘After the Hunt’ about?
After the Hunt is a gripping psychological thriller that follows a college professor, played by Julia Roberts, who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads. When a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), the professor is forced to navigate complex moral territory while a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.
When and where can you watch ‘After the Hunt’?
After the Hunt will open in New York and Los Angeles beginning Friday, October 10, and expand nationwide on Friday, October 17.
For one night only, Prime members can see an early-access screening of After the Hunt on Wednesday, October 15.
Who is the cast and crew behind ‘After the Hunt’?
In addition to Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms), and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Social Network), After the Hunt also stars Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me by Your Name, The Shape of Water) and Chloë Sevigny (Big Love, Boys Don’t Cry).
The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the Academy Award–nominated filmmaker behind critically acclaimed works like Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, and Challengers.
After the Hunt is written by Nora Garrett, who also serves as an executive producer. The film is produced by Brian Grazer, Luca Guadagnino, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, with executive producers including Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes, and Alice Dawson.
The film is an Amazon MGM Studios presentation, produced by Imagine Entertainment and Frenesy Film Company.
