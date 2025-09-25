May the Schwartz be with you once again! Amazon MGM Studios has officially greenlit a long-awaited sequel to Spaceballs, Mel Brooks’s beloved sci-fi comedy, bringing back original cast members and adding new stars to the galactic comedy.
Find out everything to know about the forthcoming film that is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.
Who’s returning from the original ‘Spaceballs’?
Several key cast members from the original 1987 cult classic Spaceballs will be returning for the sequel. Most notably, Rick Moranis (Ghostbusters, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids) will reprise his role, marking a rare and highly anticipated return to the big screen.
Joining Moranis will be Mel Brooks, who starred as President Skroob and Yogurt in the original film and will once again bring his legendary comedy chops to the sequel. Also returning are Daphne Zuniga (Melrose Place, One Tree Hill), Bill Pullman (Independence Day), and George Wyner (A Serious Man).
Who’s new to the ‘Spaceballs’ universe?
The sequel is also bringing fresh faces to the franchise with an impressive lineup of comedic talent, including Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast), Keke Palmer (The Pickup, Nope), Lewis Pullman (The Testament of Ann Lee, Thunderbolts), and Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Superman), among others.
What’s the plot of the new ‘Spaceballs’ movie?
Plot details are being kept under what the studio describes as “lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield.”
In typical Mel Brooks fashion, the film has been described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”
Who’s making the ‘Spaceballs’ sequel?
The film will be directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar). The screenplay comes from the writing team of Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad.
It will be produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody, alongside Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, Josh Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter.
Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez will serve as executive producers.
When will the ‘Spaceballs’ sequel be released?
The sequel is currently in production and is scheduled to “hyperspace into theaters” in 2027, marking a 40-year gap between the original film and its follow-up.
