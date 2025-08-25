Hotel Costiera, a new action-packed drama coming to Prime Video, follows former U.S. Marine Daniel De Luca as he takes on the role of a fixer at a luxury hotel in Positano while searching for a missing woman.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching this new series.
How to stream ‘Hotel Costiera’ on Prime Video
All six episodes of Hotel Costiera will debut on Wednesday, September 24, exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Turkey, Norway, Denmark, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What is ‘Hotel Costiera’ about?
Hotel Costiera follows Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a half Italian former U.S. Marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood. He works as a fixer at one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. While handling the wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also searching for Alice, one of the hotel owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem he has ever faced.
The series blends gripping storylines with fast-paced action and comedy against the beautiful backdrop of the Amalfi Coast.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Hotel Costiera’?
In addition to Jesse Williams in the lead role, Hotel Costiera features an international ensemble cast including Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.
The series is directed by Emmy Award–winning Adam Bernstein (Fargo) and Giacomo Martelli. Based on an idea by Luca Bernabei, it was written by Elena Bucaccio, Matthew Parkhill, and Francesco Arlanch. Hotel Costiera is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide, a Fremantle company.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other international dramas on Prime Video like Citadel, The Night Manager, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Trending news and stories
- Tour the Amazon-backed seaweed farm working to turn kelp into a carbon-cutting superhero
- How to watch ‘The Runarounds’ on Prime Video
- Amazon now offers same-day perishable grocery delivery in over 1,000 cities and towns with plans to double that reach by year's end
- Watch a teaser for the upcoming K-drama ‘Confidence Queen,’ starring Park Min-young, on Prime Video