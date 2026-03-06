Key takeaways
- Love Me Love Me 2 continues the story from the first film, based on Stefania S.’s four-book series.
- Leads Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci will all return for the sequel.
- The young adult romance will be available exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.
Prime Video has announced that sequel Love Me Love Me 2 has been given the green light, following the success of the first film.
The upcoming Italian Prime Original film will continue the story of author Stefania S.’s bestselling four-book series titled Love Me Love Me, which has over 24 million reads on Wattpad.
The sequel will bring back the characters and emotions that have captivated millions of readers and viewers around the world.
What is 'Love Me Love Me 2' about?
Shot in English, the sequel will continue the story that began with the first chapter, guiding audiences through a new instalment of the saga.
The new Italian Prime Original film is co-produced by Lotus Production—a company of Leone Film Group—and Amazon MGM Studios, with the support of WEBTOON Productions.
Who is in the ‘Love Me Love Me 2’ cast?
Leads Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, and Luca Melucci will reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel.
Roger Kumble will also return as director.
How to watch 'Love Me Love Me' on Prime Video
The first Love Me Love Me movie is available to watch now worldwide on Prime Video. Sequel Love Me Love Me 2 will also stream exclusively on the platform globally upon its release.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the US. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
What else is streaming on Prime Video?
If you enjoy young adult romances like Love Me Love Me, Prime Video offers plenty of similar titles exploring love such as Maxton Hall and the Culpables franchise, which has been watched by over 100 million viewers worldwide.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events.
This includes Amazon Original series like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fallout, and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
More news from around the world
- Isabel Allende's 'The House of the Spirits' adaptation coming to Prime Video on April 29
- Amazon increases investment in Spain to €33.7 billion to expand data center infrastructure and drive AI innovation across Europe
- How to watch the Paul McCartney documentary 'Man On The Run,' out now on Prime Video
- Amazon Leo adds 32 satellites with first Arianespace launch on Ariane 6 rocket