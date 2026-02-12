Key takeaways
- The three films in the 'Culpables' movie franchise have collectively reached over 100 million viewers on Prime Video.
- Prime Video announced its most-watched non-English language International Originals from the last year during the Prime Video Presents: International Originals event in London.
- The company also announced Amazon MGM Studios is developing Mercedes Ron's latest book, 30 sunsets para enamorarte.
Prime Video's Culpables movie franchise has reached a major milestone, with over 100 million viewers worldwide watching the Spanish-language trilogy based on author Mercedes Ron's best-selling novels.
The three films (Culpa Mia, Culpa Tuya, and Culpa Nuestra) became number one in more than 170 countries at launch, with over 90% of viewers coming from outside Spain. The franchise's success demonstrates how international storytelling is resonating with audiences far beyond its country of origin.
The announcement came during the Prime Video Presents: International Originals event held in London on February 12, the streaming service's first-ever international presentation that showcased the biggest titles expected to resonate with a global audience through 2026.
"Prime Video is where international storytelling is thriving," said Kelly Day, VP of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios International. "What we're seeing now is that audiences all over the world are finding content from lots of other countries that they really enjoy watching. This is happening more frequently, and Prime Video is where that's happening."
Day credited technology innovations for helping enable global audiences to discover international content, adding: "Technology innovations we’ve made personalizing our service around country of origin and language preference have made it so that audiences everywhere can enjoy movies and television from other places around the world. Streaming has uniquely enabled this, scaling up through social conversation, personalization, technical advancements, and AI, which allows us to deliver more personalized recommendations and a far greater volume of subtitles and dubs in over 30 languages.”
What are Prime Video's most-watched International Originals of the last year?
During the showcase, Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, released the top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from the last year (based on total viewing figures worldwide in the first four weeks of launch, with titles that released from January 2025 to January 2026).
Five different countries feature in the top 10, reflecting diverse viewing habits and increased viewership of international programming with global audiences.
- Culpa Nuestra (Movie, Spain, October 2025)
- Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, Season 2 (Series, Germany, November 2025)
- The Tank (Movie, Germany, January 2026)
- The Calendar Killer (Movie, Germany, January 2025)
- The Family Man, Season 3 (Series, India, November 2025)
- Tell Me Softly (Movie, Spain, December 2025)
- Panchayat, Season 4 (Series, India, June 2025)
- Tremembé (Series, Brazil, October 2025)
- Mentiras (Series, Mexico, June 2025)
- Paatal Lok, Season 2 (Series, India, January 2025)
Clemens commented: “There is so much opportunity to bring local stories, characters, and outstanding talent to global audiences, and we’re all already seeing huge success for both Prime Video, and the amazing talent.”
What International Originals are coming to Prime Video?
Demonstrating Prime Video's commitment to investing in book-to-screen adaptations and franchises, the company also announced that Amazon MGM Studios is developing Mercedes Ron's latest book, 30 sunsets para enamorarte (from the Bali series, 30 Sunsets to Fall in Love when translated to English), marking the first U.S. adaptation of the best-selling Spanish author's work.
The development deal is part of Prime Video's collaboration dubbed the House of Ron, which includes 10 book-to-screen adaptations of the author's work.
The showcase also previewed a selection of International Originals launching in 2026 including Chile's The House of the Spirits, starring Nicole Wallace and Dolores Fonzi; India's Don't Be Shy, produced by Alia Bhatt; French-Italian heist film Masterplan, starring Stanley Tucci; and Korean drama Siren's Kiss, starring Park Min-Young and Wi Hajun.
