Noah and Nick’s passionate intensity hasn’t been deterred by time or distance. And when the third and final installment in the Culpables movie series, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), premieres October 16 on Prime Video, the millions of global fans who tuned into the first two films will discover if the sparks between the two star-crossed lovers will fizzle out or burn hotter than ever.
Read on to learn more about Noah, Nick, and the glitzy and secret-filled world they bring to life in time for this highly anticipated conclusion.
Who are Noah and Nick, and why is their love so forbidden?
Just like Culpa Mia (My Fault) and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) before it, Culpa Nuestra is centered on Noah and Nick, played by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara respectively. All three Spanish-language movies, which take place in Spain, are based on author Mercedes Ron’s best-selling book trilogy, which is set in the U.S.
In case you don’t know the plot: Noah is beautiful and Nick is beautiful and they are young, rich, and spoiled. The sexy attraction between the two is instantaneous and undeniable, despite their differences. Bickering turns into flirting, with Nick adoringly nicknaming Noah “Freckles.”
There’s just one problem: Noah’s mom Rafaella (Marta Hazas) is newly married to Nick’s billionaire dad William (Iván Sánchez).
For anyone doing the math, that makes Noah and Nick stepsiblings. (Think: Greg and Marcia on The Brady Bunch or Cher and Josh from Clueless.) Whether or not their on-again, off-again romance is “incestuous” and morally wrong titillates audiences and fuels both the forbidden love the pair enjoys and their parents’ understandable desire to keep them apart.
In Culpa Mia, the parents try their best to separate Noah and Nick, once they learn the truth. In Culpa Tuya, Noah’s transition from high school to college and Nick’s job at his dad’s law firm introduces possible new love interests and other complications that threaten the already shaky romance.
Making matters worse, the truth about Noah’s father that bonded her to Nick in Culpa Mia isn’t enough to overcome the secrets about Nick’s mom and dad in Culpa Tuya—and suddenly the pair realizes there are too many obstacles to keep their love alive.
What do we know about ‘Culpa Nuestra’ so far?
Culpa Nuestra takes place several years after Culpa Tuya: Noah is graduating from college, and if the trailer is any indication, she has a new man and career. Nick, on the other hand, is now the heir to his grandfather’s business empire and appears to be coupled up with Sofia (Gabriela Andrada), his former coworker and childhood friend.
After a long and intentional separation, Noah and Nick are reunited at the wedding of Jenna (Eva Ruiz) and Lion (Víctor Varona) and forced to address if their simmering love is stronger than the anger, lies, and resentment that caused them to break up.
How to stream the ‘Culpables’ movies and more
You can watch the first two films in the trilogy, Culpa Mia and Culpa Tuya, on Prime Video. There is also the English-language film adaptation My Fault: London, as well as other romantic titles like The Idea of You, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and The Runarounds, which are included with a Prime membership. Viewers can choose among different languages for subtitles or audio options across many of our titles, and Prime Video also offers AI-aided dubbing on select licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise.
