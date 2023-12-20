10 tips to protect your Amazon packages from theft this holiday season and beyond

We know how disappointing it is for customers when porch pirates strike. That’s why we have notification and tracking technology integrated into our delivery process, in addition to several package delivery options, to help customers stay aware of when their packages arrive. We pride ourselves on great customer service, and we encourage anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of package theft to reach out to our 24/7 Customer Service team for assistance.
Keep reading for our top 10 tips to keep packages safe from porch pirates this busy holiday season—and all year long.
-
1.Track your packages in real time.
Through Amazon’s Map Tracking feature, you can keep an eye on your upcoming deliveries in the Amazon shopping app and through Amazon.com in real time when the driver is close. Just select Track Package from Your Orders page or from your shipment confirmation email.
-
2.Specify a hidden drop-off location.
Through the app and website, you can provide specific instructions to delivery drivers, letting them know where at your home they should hide your package away from prying eyes.
-
3.Select a designated delivery day.
Amazon Day gives Prime members the ability to choose a designated day for weekly package delivery. This is a convenient way to select when and how packages arrive at your doorstep.
-
4.Ship to an alternate delivery location.
Amazon Lockers and Counters offer convenient and secure package pickup at thousands of locations in the U.S., including retail stores, convenience stores, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, like Whole Foods Market. Find a location near you. This is also a great option if you’re traveling or want to keep gifts a secret from friends and family in the same household.
-
5.Share tracking details with friends and family.
Consider providing tracking details with friends and family through Amazon Share Tracking, which allows you to share a link to tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps.
-
6.Get proof of package arrival with Photo-on-Delivery.
This feature provides visual delivery confirmation, showing you your packages were safely delivered by an Amazon Delivery Service Partner Delivery Associate or Flex Delivery Partner.Still shopping for the perfect holiday gifts from Amazon? We’re here to help.
-
7.Leverage Ring for package alerts.
You can receive package alerts on Ring Video Doorbells with a Ring Protect subscription. Use Two-Way Talk to speak directly with delivery drivers.
-
8.Deliver to your garage.
Embrace the power of modern gadgets with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, which allows eligible Prime members to conveniently and securely receive deliveries safely in their garage. In-Garage Delivery is an exclusive Prime member benefit and available in more than 5,000 cities across the U.S. To get started, link your garage to Amazon Key in the Amazon shopping app and turn on In-Garage Delivery. After adding items to your cart, select In-Garage Delivery at checkout to receive Amazon packages and groceries inside your garage.
-
9.Check if there’s a delivery window.
Amazon Estimated Delivery Window provides a two- to four-hour estimated delivery window to help you plan your day and ensure you’re home to receive your delivery.
-
10.Seek support from Amazon Customer Service.
Amazon Customer Service is available 24/7 via the app and website for any delivery-related issues. We want to help keep your deliveries safe during the holidays and always.
We also encourage our customers to report any thefts and share any evidence with local police.
To further discourage scammers, consider lighting a path to your doorstep and keeping porch lights illuminated. This also helps keep drivers safe when they deliver in the dark, and keeping pathways free from ice and snow is also appreciated.
