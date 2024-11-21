Returning employees can once again expect our operations buildings humming with energy this holiday season: brown boxes sliding down conveyor belts in droves, as well as systems like

Hercules, Robin, and many other robots

assisting employees while

supporting safety

at sites powered by robotics technology. Every package sent during the holidays carries with it the passion and effort of our dedicated employees, who transform our fulfillment and delivery centers into hubs that deliver packages to bring festive magic to our customers.