Seasonal Amazon employees are choosing to come back year after year for roles that fit their busy lives. We call them 'rehires.'
Sydney Pineiro first joined Amazon as a seasonal employee back in 2018. She spent her shifts sorting, scanning, and stacking packages, helping prep customer orders for delivery, and eventually became a full-time employee. After some time, she made the decision to take a break from work to go to college. And now, several years later, she’s back at Amazon as an area manager in New Jersey.
“After a seasonal stint at Amazon back in 2018, I decided to work here full-time. At some point, I decided it was a good time to leave to pursue school, and I said goodbye to Amazon for a while,” she said. “Once I got my degree, I came back in an exciting new role. My team is so nice and friendly, the work keeps me busy and challenged, and it’s great pay.”
Pineiro is one of many rehires who have rejoined Amazon’s Operations network after leaving. Year over year, hourly employees choose to return to Amazon—whether they sign back up for shifts at the holidays, or go from a seasonal hire to a full-time employee. As many as one-third of holiday season full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles are filled by rehires.
“Not all hourly Amazon employees are looking for a full-time, permanent role when they choose to work at Amazon. A number of employees are choosing to come back instead year after year for seasonal or temporary roles that fit their busy lives," said Sandy Gordon, who oversees employee experience for Amazon’s global operations. "If a seasonal employee decides to stay on, we offer the flexibility to do that and look forward to welcoming them as a full- or part-time employee.”
Returning employees can once again expect our operations buildings humming with energy this holiday season: brown boxes sliding down conveyor belts in droves, as well as systems like Hercules, Robin, and many other robots assisting employees while supporting safety at sites powered by robotics technology. Every package sent during the holidays carries with it the passion and effort of our dedicated employees, who transform our fulfillment and delivery centers into hubs that deliver packages to bring festive magic to our customers.
Employees looking to join Amazon for the first time, or to come back as rehires, will receive improved on-the-job safety training, including sessions focused on safety basics, emergency response preparedness and a corresponding site tour, and both general and job-specific safety training. All seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour and have access to comprehensive benefits like health care.
Whether an employee works at Amazon for one holiday season, stays on year-round, or returns annually, each person plays a crucial role in how we deliver for customers. The pride and excitement of our employees often shines through when they talk to family and friends about their role in sending gifts around the world. As we continue to welcome both new and returning team members, we're reminded that it's their passion and effort that truly make Amazon a special place to work.