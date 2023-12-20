The holiday season is a bustling time for Amazon. This year, some employees in Turlock, California, had the opportunity to bring their kids to work and give them a firsthand look at the holiday magic.

We spoke to a few young visitors about the pride and excitement they feel about seeing their parent’s office and their role in packing gifts sent to children around the world.

Hear their heartwarming stories about what they think their parents do at work.



Taylor's perspective: A proud daughter

"Something that I think my dad does is that he helps the operations inside the building work smoothly," said Taylor, whose father, Craig, manages the operations in the building.

Taylor dreams of becoming a historian or a teacher one day, but for now, she's excited to witness her dad's daily routine. "I think it's cool that he gets to work in a big, important job. He deserves it. He's worked hard for this job," she explained.



According to Alex, Amazon is home to Santa’s helpers

“The coolest thing about my mom's job is that she helps people and Santa,” Alex shared. His mom, Araceli, helps to keep employees safe inside the fulfillment center by working as an on-site medical representative.



Quincy and Carter share their admiration

Before they embarked on the facility tour, brothers Quincy and Carter described what they were most excited to explore during their visit with their mom, Sarah, who works at the site.

"I always see those garage doors, and I want to see how that works," Carter explained. Quincy added: "I want to see how fast my mom can pack the boxes because she always tells us she's good at packing."



Marcos gets a glimpse at the different Amazon workstations

Xiomara guided her son Marcos throughout the fulfillment center, showcasing the journey each package takes before it can make its way to customer’s doorsteps. She explained what she and her coworkers do throughout the year—and when Santa needs extra help during the holidays.



Vincent and Genevieve marvel over the machinery at work

Vincent and Genevieve, children of Nathan, also shared their thoughts on the holiday season at Amazon. "There's probably a lot more packages being shipped because it’s the holidays, and people need presents," Vincent speculated.

The siblings expressed delight at their dad's stories about the technology and packages he encounters each day. Vincent said he dreams of becoming an engineer, and he was particularly interested in learning how Amazon uses various machinery to ensure packages make their way across the globe. His father said: “I’m proud that they notice all of the stories that I tell them.”

These employees, and more around the world, work to deliver for customers during the holidays and throughout the year. We’re proud to work alongside them each and every day.

