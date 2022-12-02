7 simple tips for ordering holiday gifts on Amazon

Holiday shopping for friends and family can be stressful. Here are some easy tips for choosing, buying, and sending gifts from Amazon this year.
The holidays are about a lot more than presents, but there’s no denying that gift-giving among friends and family is a big part of what makes this time of year so magical. Choosing, buying, and sending the perfect gifts, however, can sometimes feel like a challenge.
Lucky for you, Amazon makes the gifting process easy. Below are seven simple tips (and one bonus tip!) for making your holiday shopping less stressful this year.
1.Search for your loved ones’ Amazon Wish Lists (or suggest they make one)Amazon Wish Lists, also known as Gift Lists, are similar to a gift registry and a great way to stay organized. As a gift-buyer, you can save time by referring to other people’s Wish Lists, which removes the guesswork and ensures that you’re giving friends and family the gifts they really want or need.
Wish Lists also make it easy for gift recipients to keep track of who purchased which gifts—and if they want to return or exchange one of those gifts, they have 90 days to return items bought off their Wish List. It’s a win-win for everyone.
2.Use Amazon’s comprehensive search toolIf your loved ones didn’t make Wish Lists, or if you have no idea what they’d like, find inspiration with Amazon’s search tool. In the main search bar, type in “gifts for … ” and a word or two that describes the person you’re shopping for. For example, you can type “gifts for grandma,” “gifts for toddlers,” “gifts for pet lovers,” or “gifts for bourbon drinkers.”
From there, you’ll get search results of great gift ideas, which can be a huge help in narrowing down your options.
3.Include a gift receipt with a messageIf you’re not shopping from an Amazon Wish List, include a gift receipt and add a short note with your name. That ensures the recipient knows who to thank for the thoughtful gift—and ensures they can easily return or exchange the item if the gift isn’t quite right. It’s a simple tip that can save time and headaches later.
To create a gift receipt, go to your Amazon shopping cart and select “This is a gift.” When you move to the checkout page, you will see a button that reads “Add Gift Options.” From there, you can add a message that will be sent with the gift receipt.
4.Take advantage of Amazon’s gift-wrapping serviceDid you know Amazon will wrap most gifts for a small fee? If the item is eligible (if it’s not too big, heavy, or oddly shaped), it can be bagged with a decorative ribbon and a printed card with your gift message on the top of the package.
The pricing for gift wrapping varies depending on the size and shape of the item you purchase. You can also find that information when you click the “Add Gift Options” button at checkout.
5.Ship directly from Amazon to your loved onesIf you’re not exchanging gifts in person, you can ship presents to your friends and family directly from Amazon.
Just remember to change the mailing address; you likely saved your own home address as the default shipping address on your Amazon account. Shipping from Amazon can save you an extra step and the cost of additional shipping from your home to theirs.
When ordering from a Wish List, you’ll likely have the option to send the gift directly to the recipient.
Another thing to note: Amazon offers Same-Day Delivery, One-Day Delivery, and 2-Day Shipping on many items, so last-minute shoppers can rest easy.
6.Consider a digital giftSpeaking of last-minute shopping, digital gifts such as Kindle eBooks, an Amazon Prime membership, or digital gift cards are a great option when you need something in a pinch. They can be electronically delivered to the recipient almost immediately.
Even if you do have sufficient time to shop, digital gifts can still be an excellent choice. You’ll have the option to choose when the digital gift will be delivered.
7.Track the orderIt’s a busy time of year, and your loved ones may not be quick to thank you for your gifts. Rather than wondering whether they’ve received your gift, check for yourself by looking at your Orders page on your Amazon account to see if the item was delivered. There’s a good chance you’ll see a photo of the box at their front door.
Knowing it arrived safe and sound, you can rest easy and enjoy the rest of your holiday season knowing your gift-giving work is done.
Bonus tip! Reuse packaging from any gifts you receive
When you receive gifts or packages this year from Amazon, some may come beautifully wrapped in the decorative bags we mentioned above. If you do, don’t toss them—save and reuse them.
Find more tips and recommendations to celebrate the holidays with Amazon.
