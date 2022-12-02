7 simple tips for ordering holiday gifts on Amazon

If you’re not shopping from an Amazon Wish List, include a gift receipt and add a short note with your name. That ensures the recipient knows who to thank for the thoughtful gift—and ensures they can easily return or exchange the item if the gift isn’t quite right. It’s a simple tip that can save time and headaches later.To create a gift receipt, go to your Amazon shopping cart and select “This is a gift.” When you move to the checkout page, you will see a button that reads “Add Gift Options.” From there, you can add a message that will be sent with the gift receipt.