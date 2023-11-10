Back to Amazon
NewsRetail

Sarah Jessica Parker shares 21 holiday must-haves to shop in Amazon's store

Written by Amazon Staff
2 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
An image of Sarah Jessica Parker at Amazon’s Annual Holiday Soiree in New York City.
The actress and fashion icon gives an inside look at her shopping list.

From picking out that perfect gift for a loved one to putting together a festive dinner table, the list of holiday to-do’s is equal parts daunting and exciting. Amazon’s Holiday Shop is a one-stop-shop for your holiday needs this year and a great place to start checking off items from your shopping list. But if you’re looking for gifting inspiration, look no further: Amazon is collaborating with style and shopping icon Sarah Jessica Parker to share what’s on her holiday list this year.

An image of Sarah Jessica Parker at Amazon’s Annual Holiday Soiree in New York City.
Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Amazon

Here are some of the items SJP relies on to get through the holiday season. Check out all of these items and more on her Amazon storefront:

  • 1.
    Dinil Chime and Spell Candles
    Dinil Chime and Spell Candles

  • 2.
    BAIMEI Gua Sha and Jade Roller
    BAIMEI Gua Sha and Jade Roller

  • 3.
    Samsonite Rolling Duffel Bag
    Samsonite Rolling Duffel Bag

  • 4.
    SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Women's Celine Block Heel
    SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Women's Celine Block Heel

  • 5.
    Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
    Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

  • 6.
    Taboo Classic Guessing Game
    Taboo Classic Guessing Game

  • 7.
    Koolaburra Slippers by UGG womens Tizzey
    Koolaburra Slippers by UGG womens Tizzey

  • 8.
    Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven
    Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven

  • 9.
    S-Heart-S Scalp Brush
    S-Heart-S Scalp Brush

  • 10.
    doTERRA Patchouli Essential Oil
    doTERRA Patchouli Essential Oil

  • 11.
    URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser
    URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser

  • 12.
    Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler
    Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler

  • 13.
    RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Serum
    RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Vitamin C Serum

  • 14.
    "Coleman Hill: A Novel"
    "Coleman Hill: A Novel"

  • 15.
    Guerlain Eau de Toilette Vetiver
    Guerlain Eau de Toilette Vetiver

  • 16.
    Electrolux Portable Handheld Steamer
    Electrolux Portable Handheld Steamer

  • 17.
    Diptyque Feu de bois Candle
    Diptyque Feu de bois Candle

  • 18.
    Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine
    Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

  • 19.
    Serge Normant Dream Big Hair Spray
    Serge Normant Dream Big Hair Spray

  • 20.
    JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
    JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

  • 21.
    Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Headphones
    Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Headphones

An image of wrapped holiday presents with Christmas lights. There is an orange background behind them.
36 of the best Black Friday deals you can shop on Amazon in 2023, starting November 17
Jumpstart your holiday shopping with Amazon's Black Friday deals from top brands like Sony, Disney, Dyson, LEGO, and more.
Related Tags
ShoppingRetailHoliday
