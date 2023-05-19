23 cool small businesses to shop in Amazon’s store

Want to support small, local businesses? Amazon is home to thousands of products from small business brands around the U.S. Here are some you should know about.
At Amazon, you can find just about everything. That includes the brand names you already know and love, but also the many small businesses you haven’t encountered yet.
If you’ve ever wanted to support more small businesses, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to highlighting the small makers, products, and stories you should know about. Visit Amazon’s Support Small page and look for the Small Business badge to discover innovative, useful, entertaining, and healthy products for everyday life.
Not sure where to start? Here are 23 small businesses you can shop right here in Amazon’s store.
1.Cozy mugs, candles, and home decor from Sweet Water DecorAdorned with celebratory, motivational, and calming slogans, Sweet Water Decor’s home goods are made for you to enjoy moments big and small. A freshly brewed tea in the sturdy and sophisticated Tile Coffee Mug pairs perfectly with a Lavender & Sage Soy Candle for a relaxing morning start.
2.Makeup from Bossy CosmeticsThis Black-owned brand serves up bold lipsticks, glosses, and face palettes to empower you to look and feel your most confident. All of its makeup features vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free formulations, and a portion of your purchase goes toward non-profits that advance women’s rights around the world.
3.Innovative jewelry cleaners from ShineryKeeping your jewelry sparkling and clean was never easy, until Shinery came along. Created by a bride who couldn’t keep her diamond ring clean, Shinery’s innovative Radiance Wash is the first jewelry wash of its kind as it is specially formulated to clean your jewelry as you wash your hands. The plant-based wash is gentle enough for daily use and works on all types of jewels and stones.
4.Neutral baby clothes from Miles and MilanIf you prefer simple designs for children’s clothing, you’ll love the black, white, and gray focus of luxury kids brand Miles and Milan. Its styles are cool and understated and everything matches with each other so you can quickly get your kids out the door to school or playtime.
5.Spicy soy sauce from Dumpling DaughterDrizzle this sweet, spicy, and savory sauce over dumplings, noodles, grilled meats, and anything else that needs a kick of sweet heat. The creators are restaurant vets from Boston who also authored a cookbook filled with delicious restaurant-style and homey Chinese recipes.
6.Culturally affirming STEAM play kits from Brown Toy BoxBrown Toy Box is inspiring and building the next generation of scientists, designers, and builders with its STEM/STEAM play kits that feature Black and Brown characters. There’s something for curious minds of all ages, from large puzzles to card games.
7.Portable fire pits from ColsenWhether you want to make s’mores indoors or gather outside on a nice summer evening, this mini smokeless fire pit helps you set the right mood. It’s easy to set up and the flame lasts up to 40-50 minutes.
8.Cleverly designed vases from Amaranth Vase CompanyThese unique vases were made by floral enthusiasts, for floral enthusiasts. Their cool twist-off design lets you drain old water and trim the stems of your flowers without having to take the entire bouquet out of the container. They come in various sizes and colors to complement your arrangement.
9.Mushroom-powered protein bars from Balanced TigerDiscover the power of functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane and Reishi through these gluten-free, low-sugar protein bars. Each type focuses on a different effect (cognition, energy, mood support, and more), comes in flavors like chocolate brownie and vanilla chai, and is made from certified organic mushrooms grown in the U.S.
10.Stencil kits from Stencil1Painter and graphic designer Ed Roth is the artist behind this stencil kit company that makes it easy to add bold art to your own clothing, accessories, signs, journals, and walls. You can find creative stencils based on theme, holiday, pattern, and more.
11.Dehydrated fruit garnishes from BlueHenryYour at-home cocktail is incomplete without a subtle and eye-catching garnish. BlueHenry’s dehydrated fruit slices—which include Pineapple and Blood Orange—are dehydrated at peak ripeness to maintain their flavor.
12.A new backyard game from RollorsFirst conceived during the founder’s downtime while supporting combat operations overseas, Rollors combines horseshoes, bocce ball, and outdoor bowling for a game the whole family will love. Playing with large groups? Be sure to pick up an expansion pack.
13.Superfood powders from GoldeGolde’s popular latte powders like the Matcha Turmeric and Coconut Collagen let you enjoy functional benefits without sacrificing taste. Just add a scoop or pack to your daily coffee or smoothie—quick and simple.
14.Kids baking and cooking kits from BaketivityHave a budding baker or chef at home? Baketivity’s fun and creative kits nurture your kids’ culinary skills and help you create new memories together in the kitchen. The possibilities range from moist cake pops to chewy bagels.
15.Spa and bath essentials from MuseeThe mission of Musee is to provide employment for vulnerable people, like women in recovery or individuals with disabilities, through the making of beautifully handcrafted, natural bath products. The Shower Steamers and Hand Creams provide much-needed respite from a busy day.
16.Grooming tools from MarloweMarlowe is all about no-nonsense skincare and grooming products made from the most effective ingredients. Customers love the fresh scent and gentle exfoliation of the No. 122 Facial Scrub and the nourishing Shave products.
17.Gold-plated jewelry from ByChariThe search for timeless gold jewelry you can wear every day ends with ByChari and its effortlessly stylish and versatile Baby Sade Hoops.
18.Felt ball garlands from Sheep Farm FeltEach felt ball in these adorable garlands is crafted with care from 100% New Zealand merino wool and adds a homemade touch to any room. You can also choose from felt “flower bouquets” or even autumnal felt pumpkins.
19.Satin-lined headwear from Grace EleyaeIf you’re tired of dealing with breakage, frizzy hair, or dry hair, you need to check out Grace Eleyae’s satin-lined hair caps. They have a comfortable, elastic design and come in a variety of styles you can wear inside or outside. There are even kids’ sizes and men’s styles.
20.Wine chillers from VoChillYou’ve probably seen chillers that keep an entire bottle of wine cool, but what if you just want to keep your individual glass crisp? VoChill’s innovative “chill cradle” (available in Stemless and Stemmed) holds and maintains the temperature of your wine so you can enjoy a fresh-tasting glass for well over an hour.
21.Bamboo cutting boards and kitchen tools from Totally BambooThe sturdy and beautiful bamboo boards from Totally Bamboo are available in the shape of every U.S. state, adding homey personality to any kitchen. They’re a fun way to display cheese and charcuterie, and even look good enough to hang up on the wall.
22.Healthy dog treats from PawstruckFeaturing minimally processed ingredients and thoughtful sourcing from grass-fed, free-range cattle, Pawstruck dog treats are some of the best snacks you can feed your canine friend. Meanwhile, the Rawhide Bully Slices promote good dental hygiene, without the harsh preservatives.
23.Fresh juice and syrups from Lucy’sLucy’s is a family-owned business that’s been making high-quality juices, vinegars, and snow cone syrups for 20 years. If there’s anything you can expect, it’s affordable prices and classic flavors.
