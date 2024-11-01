Amazon is celebrating 10 years of partnering with Oprah’s Favorite Things by shining a light on some of the incredible products from small businesses in our store.
We are celebrating 10 incredible years of partnering with Oprah’s Favorite Things, and this year’s holiday gift list is the best one yet!
Most of the gifts in this year’s list are from inspiring small businesses, including Black-owned, women-owned, and family-owned small businesses that continue to thrive in Amazon’s store. Customers can support small and underserved businesses featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 list by shopping the curated items available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide, exclusively in Amazon’s store.
In honor of the 10th anniversary, customers can support, shop, and learn more about 10 of the many unique Amazon small business sellers featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2024 list, including their inspiring stories and amazing products that will make perfect gifts for everyone on your list this year.
Poppy & Pout
Idaho Falls, ID
This lip care brand began in 2014 in Idaho Falls when Derek Cooper wanted to create a lip balm that was beautiful both inside and out. On a mission to make cosmetics more sustainable and natural, Poppy & Pout came to life with hand-poured balms in 100% recyclable cardboard tubes. Their Lip Tint Premium Gift Set comes with 10 all-natural premium lip balms from light pink to wine-colored.
Saysh
Los Angeles, CA
Saysh, founded by track & field Olympian and World Champion, Allyson Felix, is a sneaker company that focuses on both performance and style. After Allyson discovered a lack of consideration for women's unique anatomy in footwear, she developed Saysh's FemiformityFIT Technology to tailor footwear specifically to women's feet. Featured in this year’s list, the Evelyn Runner Sneaker from this Black- and woman-owned business is a brand-new running shoe that is lightweight, responsive, breathable and extremely comfortable.
Orijin Bees
Philadelphia, PA
Founder and CEO Melissa Orijin started Orijin Bees as a passion project to encourage her eldest daughter’s self-love journey. This Black-owned business is a children's brand that's most known for their baby dolls with a variety of skin tones and curly hair textures with a mission to normalize inclusion during play and beyond. This is Orijin Bees' second appearance on Oprah's Favorite Things, and the adorable Cuddle Bee collection is featured for 2024.
Jade & Kai
Hercules, CA
This family-owned business from the Bay Area, named for their daughter and son, was created by parents with their children's sensitive skin in mind. Jade & Kai sells a variety of two-piece pajama sets, bamboo zip footies, bamboo sleep sacks for children ages 0-10. This year, the company is appearing for the first time on Oprah’s Favorite Things list with their signature hooded poncho towel, which comes in 12 colors.
Popsmith
Seattle, WA
Co-founders Dave Stickland and Tal Moore spent 20 years in the popcorn industry before they set out to create the perfect popcorn machine for modern snackers called Popsmith. From launching in 2023 as a company that believes popcorn is a way to connect and celebrate, the Popsmith popcorn popper features an all stainless steel design that is sturdy, safe to use on an induction cooktop, and available in multiple colors.
SoapSox
Los Angeles, CA
SoapSox began when founder and CEO Ray Phillip was looking for a solution to make bath time more fun, especially for children in the residential treatment facility where he worked. After repeated struggles with one child who couldn’t part with his favorite stuffed animal to bathe, he created this unique and practical bath animal toy that can be taken into the tub and transform into a washcloth with a soap pocket inside.
Roq Innovation
Chicago, IL
Roq Innovation was started by Raquel Graham, a former marketing executive who wanted to create problem-solving solutions to meet the needs of families. She developed Headlightz, a rechargeable LED winter beanie designed for outdoor runners, walkers, and anyone needing hands-free lighting. This Black-owned business is featured on this year’s gift list for the fourth year in a row.
Be Rooted
Lawrenceville, GA
Jasmin Foster founded Be Rooted in 2020 to create a space where women could see themselves uplifted. This Black- and woman-owned business weaves culture and representation into every design of stationary, home, and gifting items intentionally designed for women of color. She aims to inspire customers with each product, including the Meet Me Uptown and Fancy Footwork 500-piece puzzles, which feature hand-drawn artwork.
WanderFull
Westport, CT
WanderFull was created by two active moms, Katie Hill and Lisa Watkins, who wanted to find a stylish way to carry their water bottles while on the go to stay healthy and hydrated. Selected as an Oprah's Favorite Thing for two years in a row, the Vegan Leather HydroBag has water resistant pockets that can store your water bottle, phone, keys, wallet and more without sacrificing style.
Dungeon Forward
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Innovative headwear brand Dungeon Forward was created by David Castro, whose vision for creative streetwear in 2008 yielded a colorful expression of hats, caps, and accessories. David started his creative endeavors as an architecture student at Florida A&M University, and now Dungeon Forward’s collegiate collection features hats from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, with 41 HBCUs a part of their growing catalog.
Amazon is committed to the success of small businesses and proud to spotlight inspiring entrepreneurs through the decade-long collaboration with Oprah’s Favorite Things. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Continue to support small businesses in Amazon’s store year-round.