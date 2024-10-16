JB Smoove hosts the new show, which will also feature rotating celebrity judges like Gwyneth Paltrow and Tony Hawk. It premieres October 30.
Entrepreneur and medical professional Felicia Jackson didn’t set out to make Gwyneth Paltrow cry. But when the contestant on Prime Video’s new retail competition show, Buy It Now, explained that she created her CPR Wrap, a device that helps people perform CPR, after she had a close call with her child, Paltrow and the two other judges couldn’t contain their misty-eyed empathy.
“You are the embodiment of what an American entrepreneur is and can do,” Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actor behind lifestyle brand, Goop, told Jackson. “You are solving not only a problem, you are saving lives.”
Jackson’s inspiring story is just one of dozens shared on the show, in which entrepreneurs with innovative products try to win a place in Amazon’s bespoke Buy It Now store that will be featured on both Amazon.com and within the Prime app. The show, which is hosted by JB Smoove, premieres October 30 on Prime Video.
Here’s everything you need to know about Buy It Now.
What is ‘Buy It Now’?
Buy It Now is a new Prime Video show that gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their products for a chance to be featured in the Buy It Now store. Contestants will have 90 seconds to convince a live studio audience of 100 everyday customers, as well as a panel of esteemed judges, to fall in love with their products. One contestant from each episode will also win $20,000.
Amazon executives Carmen Nestares, Jenny Freshwater, Tanner Elton, and Michelle Rothman tag-team as judges on the panel, which also includes Ring creator Jamie Siminoff as the resident entrepreneurial judge. Amazon acquired Siminoff’s smart-doorbell company in 2018.
Who are the celebrity judges on ‘Buy It Now’?
In addition to the panel of Amazon executives, each episode will feature a rotating celebrity judge.
Aside from Paltrow, others celebrity judges will include designer Christian Siriano, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, and actor and social media personality Tabitha Brown.
How does ‘Buy It Now’ work?
In order to appeal to both the studio audience and the judges, entrepreneurs must have goods that showcase Buy It Now’s five Ps: pitch, product, popularity, problem-solving ability, and potential.
But Nestares, Amazon’s vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech, said there is one attribute that matters above all else.
“Because we are a customer-obsessed company, the popularity of the product on the show plays a critical role in the decision to get into the Buy It Now store,” Nestares explained. “As a marketer at Amazon, I also thought about the price point and the ability of the product to break through in merchandising.”
Backstories can also strengthen pitches for the judges. Jackson’s CPR Wrap, for example, tapped into the emotions of the audience and the judges. Others, such as the creator behind an unexpected trick golf ball or the former athlete who designed odor-destroying socks, made the judges chuckle.
“The stories of the entrepreneurs and their ability to pitch helped bring the products to life for the judges,” Nestares added. “It was touching to see the passion and work that went into product development.
How can you purchase items seen on ‘Buy It Now’?
The Buy It Now storefront will be available to shop on October 30 alongside the show’s premiere. It will be accessible to customers through a scannable QR code featured in each episode, by searching “Buy It Now” on Amazon.com, or clicking on easy-to-discover links from the Buy It Now page in the Prime Video app. (Stay tuned for more details on the Buy It Now storefront as the show’s premiere approaches.)
Viewers can also check out products and brands from celebrity judges—including Paltrow’s Goop line, Anderson’s AC Barbeque, and Brown’s Donna’s Recipe—in the Buy It Now storefront.
When does ‘Buy It Now’ premiere?
Buy It Now premieres on Wednesday, October 30, exclusively on Prime Video.
How many episodes are there of ‘Buy It Now’?
Buy It Now will have 13 episodes total. The first three episodes will be available on October 30. Additional episodes will be available each Wednesday until the finale on January 8, 2025.
The show will be a part of Prime Video’s Winning Wednesdays programming block, which includes Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,Wish List Games, and Pop Culture Jeopardy!
