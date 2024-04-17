Fans of the iconic game show series Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? are in for a treat. Prime Video recently announced it has ordered a spinoff show called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, with Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce set to host.

The 20-episode series is being produced by MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios—and it will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.



What is ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

Each episode, or “game,” will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of topics, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize.

The adult contestants don’t compete against the stars—rather, they enlist their help and, in some cases, can even “cheat” off of them. When they get to the final question, which is worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th-grade level.

Wes Kauble will serve as showrunner, with Kauble and Mark Burnett executive producing. Sean Kelly and Steve Hughes will serve as co-executive producers.

Will Travis Kelce host all 20 episodes?

Yes, Travis Kelce—one of the most recognizable names in sports and pop culture—is set to host all 20 episodes. Fresh off his victory at Super Bowl LVIII, the Cleveland Heights native will turn his attention to his first major television role as host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?—but this isn’t his first time dipping his toes into the entertainment industry.

Kelce launched his top-charting sports podcast, New Heights, an homage to Kelce’s roots, in September 2022 in collaboration with his Super Bowl Champion-winning brother and co-host, Jason Kelce. In March 2023, Kelce took to the stage at the iconic NBC show, Saturday Night Live, as one of the few athletes ever invited to do so. Meanwhile, during the 2023 NFL Draft, his pop culture status took on new levels as he hosted his first sold-out music festival, KelceJam, with over 17,000 attendees and major label headlining performances.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?,” Kelce said. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Why was ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ created?

After producing more than 3,000 episodes of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? globally, Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative and co-creator of the series, said “we wanted to come up with a new, loud twist on the format.”

“Replacing the kids with celebrities gives viewers more laughs and surprises like a roast, as contestants cheat off their famous classmates,” he said.

The original U.S. version of the Emmy-nominated Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? was co-created by Poznick and John Steven. It premiered in 2007 to a record-breaking 27 million viewers and a cumulative audience of more than 800 million total viewers during its run. Since 2007, it has remained the top game show premiere in broadcast television history.



How to watch ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ on Prime Video

The series will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like Fallout, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, American Rust: Broken Justice, The Boys, and Saltburn. Prime Video also has plenty of sports titles, including Kelce, as well as Thursday Night Football. Additionally, there are tons of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee.