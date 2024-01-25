Prime Video kicks off its inaugural season of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) coverage with 27 total matches throughout the course of the 2024 season, including streaming 25 regular-season games, one quarterfinal playoff game in November, and the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The newly reformatted Challenge Cup, streaming on Friday, March 15, at 8 p.m. EDT, will officially welcome viewers to Prime Video’s season-long coverage and feature the defending NWSL Champion NJ/NY Gotham FC hosting the San Diego Wave FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

The addition of these NWSL matches brings more premium soccer to Prime, which provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

All 25 of Prime Video’s regular-season contests will stream on Friday nights throughout the season, with kickoff each week slated for 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. EDT. The schedule includes every team across the league and is loaded with star power, including defending champions NJ/NY Gotham FC, featuring newly signed stars Crystal Dunn and Rose Lavelle; NWSL shield winners San Diego Wave FC and Alex Morgan; 2023 runner-up Seattle Reign and Jess Fishlock; and Becky Sauerbrunn, reigning NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, and the Portland Thorns, who finished second overall last year in the standings.

As announced earlier, Prime Video will handle the production of each game. Details, including on-air talent, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The NWSL on Prime Video will be available to fans in the U.S. and Canada across hundreds of compatible devices worldwide, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. See a complete list of compatible devices.



Which NWSL games will be on Prime Video?

You can check out the full schedule of exclusive games on Prime Video. All of the game times below are listed in Eastern Daylight Time.



Friday, March 15: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC – 8 p.m.

How to watch NWSL games on Prime Video

It’s very easy to watch NWSL games on Prime Video.

All you need to do is open up the Prime Video app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet; or open Prime Video on the web; when a game is on.

Prime Video is available to any member of Prime, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. There are discounts to Prime, too. Prime Student (available for students in higher education) is available for $7.49 per month, while Prime Access lets recipients of select government assistance programs get full access for $6.99 per month.

If you want Prime Video on its own, you can do that, too. Prime Video is available as a standalone subscription for $8.99 per month—however keep in mind that you’ll miss out on all the other benefits to Prime, like free One-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on select items.



What else is on Prime Video?

When the game is done, there are tons of other things you can tune into on Prime Video. Notably, Prime Video offers access to original movies, TV shows, and documentaries, and there should be something there for everyone.

Fantasy fans will want to take a look at Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, while action fans should watch Reacher. Other Amazon Originals to check out include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.