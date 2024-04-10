Caitlin Clark is the Indiana Fever’s presumptive No. 1 draft pick for the WNBA, and fans who are excited to see her in action this upcoming season can watch four of her games on Prime Video.
That’s because Prime Video, the WNBA’s exclusive national streaming partner, will broadcast 21 games in the 2024 season including the championship game of the Commissioner’s Cup.
“We’re thrilled to continue bringing exclusive national coverage of the WNBA and highlighting these exceptional athletes to Prime members,” said Charlie Neiman, head of Sports Partnerships, Prime Video. “Following a successful 2023 season, we’re looking forward to reaching even more milestones with the WNBA and furthering our commitment to women’s sports.”
WNBA chief growth officer, Colie Edison, added, “We are incredibly pleased that Prime Video is making a meaningful and continued commitment to the WNBA and will once again provide a great platform to showcase the world-class athletes of our league across the regular season and particularly with its streaming of the Championship Game of the new, streamlined Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase.”
Check out the 2024 WNBA schedule on Prime Video
- Thursday, May 16 New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, May 23 Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, May 23 Washington Mystics @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, May 30 Seattle Storm @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, June 6 Chicago Sky @ Washington Mystics – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, June 13 Las Vegas Aces @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, June 20 Los Angeles Sparks @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Tuesday, June 25 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game – TBD
- Thursday, June 27 Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, June 27 Indiana Fever @ Seattle Storm – 10:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, July 4 Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty – 8:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, July 4 Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, July 11 Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Tuesday, July 16 Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Tuesday, July 16 Chicago Sky @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, August 15 Phoenix Mercury @ Chicago Sky – 8:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, August 22 Dallas Wings @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, September 5 Seattle Storm @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, September 5 Washington Mystics @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, September 12 New York Liberty @ Dallas Wings – 8:00 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, September 19 Indiana Fever @ Washington Mystics – 7:00 p.m. EDT
How to watch the WNBA on Prime Video
You can watch WNBA games by simply opening the Prime Video app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet; or open Prime Video on the web; when a game is on.
Prime Video is available to all Prime members. Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. There are also discounted Prime memberships including Prime Student (available for students in higher education) for $7.49 per month, and Prime Access which lets recipients of select government assistance programs get full access for $6.99 per month.
Prime Video is also available on its own for $8.99 per month, but the standalone subscription does not include the other benefits of Prime, like free One-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on select items.