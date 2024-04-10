Caitlin Clark is the Indiana Fever’s presumptive No. 1 draft pick for the WNBA, and fans who are excited to see her in action this upcoming season can watch four of her games on Prime Video.

That’s because Prime Video, the WNBA’s exclusive national streaming partner, will broadcast 21 games in the 2024 season including the championship game of the Commissioner’s Cup.

“We’re thrilled to continue bringing exclusive national coverage of the WNBA and highlighting these exceptional athletes to Prime members,” said Charlie Neiman, head of Sports Partnerships, Prime Video. “Following a successful 2023 season, we’re looking forward to reaching even more milestones with the WNBA and furthering our commitment to women’s sports.”

WNBA chief growth officer, Colie Edison, added, “We are incredibly pleased that Prime Video is making a meaningful and continued commitment to the WNBA and will once again provide a great platform to showcase the world-class athletes of our league across the regular season and particularly with its streaming of the Championship Game of the new, streamlined Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase.”

Check out the 2024 WNBA schedule on Prime Video

Thursday, May 16 New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 23 Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 23 Washington Mystics @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 30 Seattle Storm @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 6 Chicago Sky @ Washington Mystics – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 13 Las Vegas Aces @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 20 Los Angeles Sparks @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, June 25 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game – TBD

Thursday, June 27 Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 27 Indiana Fever @ Seattle Storm – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 4 Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty – 8:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 4 Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 11 Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, July 16 Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, July 16 Chicago Sky @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 15 Phoenix Mercury @ Chicago Sky – 8:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 22 Dallas Wings @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, September 5 Seattle Storm @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, September 5 Washington Mystics @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, September 12 New York Liberty @ Dallas Wings – 8:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, September 19 Indiana Fever @ Washington Mystics – 7:00 p.m. EDT

How to watch the WNBA on Prime Video

You can watch WNBA games by simply opening the Prime Video app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet; or open Prime Video on the web; when a game is on.

Prime Video is available to all Prime members. Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. There are also discounted Prime memberships including Prime Student (available for students in higher education) for $7.49 per month, and Prime Access which lets recipients of select government assistance programs get full access for $6.99 per month.

Prime Video is also available on its own for $8.99 per month, but the standalone subscription does not include the other benefits of Prime, like free One-Day Delivery, and free Same-Day Delivery on select items.

Learn more about the entertainment perks of Prime Video.

