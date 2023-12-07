Get ready for Jack Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard. Prime Video’s hit series Reacher, based on the novels by Lee Child, returns for a second season on December 15.

Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators.

Based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Reacher Season Two stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos as key members of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

Rounding out the cast are Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary that homeland security refers to as a “ghost;” Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record; and Domenick Lombardozzi as tough NYPD detective Guy Russo.

Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Based on the novels by Lee Child, who serves as an executive producer, the series is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance.



How to watch ‘Reacher’ on Prime Video

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Reacher, alongside a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



Will there be another season of ‘Reacher’?

Ahead of the Season Two debut, Prime Video announced that Reacher has received an early renewal for a third season. The announcement was made by Reacher star Alan Ritchson in a video, where he also debuted a new extended clip from the upcoming second season.

Watch the announcement and Season Two sneak peek:

Reacher Announcement + Season 2 Sneak Peek | Prime Video

