A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 classic film, Dead Ringers, is a limited series starring Rachel Weisz. She plays the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront. Dead Ringers premieres on Prime Video on April 21.

The Dead Ringers ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, iCarly) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

The series was written and created by Emmy-nominated writer Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder) and the directing team include Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw), Karyn Kasuma (Jennifer’s Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans, (P-Valley, Snowfall) and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man).

All six episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 21.

What else can you watch on Prime Video?

Once you’re done watching Dead Ringers, there are plenty of other great series and movies to enjoy, including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys—and movies like My Policeman, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, and Coming 2 America. Prime also offers live sports, like Thursday Night Football.

And make sure to stream Dead Ringers when it premieres on Prime Video on April 21.

